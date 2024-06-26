High Vibe Management: Ensuring Peace of Mind in Your Projects

High Vibe Management is a local management company located on the Central Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, operating from Jacó to Uvita.High Vibe Management offers exceptional experiences and ensure your peace of mind, whether you are seeking a new home, a vacation retreat, or support in your transition to Costa Rica.Accompanying you from A to Z, High Vibe Management offers various services to cover all aspects of your journey.

The company was founded by Nicholas Tomeo, himself an expatriate from Canada, who got inspired by his own experience. When asked why he created High Vibe Management, he explains:

“When I first got to Costa Rica, I was always dealing with a lot of situations when it came to immigration lawyers, how to open a bank account, just everything to be able to relocate to Costa Rica. Going through this process made me realize that there weremany other people that had the same situation. As well as working with retreats and in real estate, there were so many people asking the same questions over and over again: about different lawyers, immigration, how to buy a land, how to open a bank account. That’s how High Vibe Management starting was, I thought of all the situations I went through as a person who tried to relocate to Costa Rica, and realized I wanted to do a full circle loop of being able to help someone”.

An extensive range of services

High Vibe Management provides an extensive range of services, including property management, property ownership assistance, relocation services, vacation rentals, and personalized concierge services.“We created this so we had the full circle of getting people here, all the way for them to be able to live here: the entire process”.

Property management

Property management is the comprehensive oversight and care of a property, encompassing tasks such as maintenance, tenant relations, and financial management. High Vibe Management makes it a point of honor totruly take care of each property, making sure it receives exactly what it needs.

Property ownership

Property ownership involves acquiring and managing properties, whether it is a primary residence, a vacation home, or an investment property. High Vibe Management helps individuals find their ideal property to start whatever activity they want to create. The company’s main strength is the personalized support they provide. The team focuses on providing personalized, trustworthy, and community focused services, ensuring their property endeavors align with their dreams and goals.

Relocation

Relocation represents all the services that High Vibe Management offers to their clients to help them transition from their origin country to Costa Rica. This can go from legal matters and immigration processes to opening your business. All of these relocation steps are managed by expert lawyers who will take care of everything for you.High Vibe Management ensures a smooth transition in every detail so you can focus on embracing your new life.

High Vibe Management’s main projects

In addition to supporting all their clients through a variety of services, High Vibe Management is currently leading three main projects.

Resonance Neighborhood

The first one is the Resonance neighborhood in Quebrada Amarilla, just a few minute drive from Playa Hermosa.In this gated community featuring 200 lots, High Vibe Management invites clients to purchase a parcel and beginbuilding their Costa Rican dream. In this peaceful area you can finda great varietyof lots with ocean views, mountain vistas, and even riverfront properties.They are located next to the Resonancecommunity, which has several projects for the area, including the creation of a permaculture project for residents to grow their own fruits and vegetables. Choosing to live here means prioritizing sustainable living with a focus on land, water, food, and clean energy.

Dos Colinas

This project unfolds in the hills of Esterillos, within the gated community of Dos Colinas, which boasts stunning ocean view lots. Participating in a circular economy, Dos Colinas offerssustainable solutions and security.High Vibe Management oversees various parcels and properties in this area, making it an ideal location for those seeking to experience community life in a serene, paradise-like setting. With its commitment to eco-friendly practices and a secure environment, Dos Colinas presents a perfect blend of tranquility and communal living for residents.

Hermosa Falls

Located in Playa Hermosa, Hermosa Falls welcomes 49 luxurious residences within a tropical oasis. Residents can enjoy ocean view and forest landscapes while focusing on eco-responsible living. The community is adjacent to a 45-hectare private reserve, featuring a stunning 90-meter waterfall, perfect for exploration and nature immersion. This idyllic setting provides a harmonious blend of luxury and sustainability, allowing residents to fully experience the natural beauty of Costa Rica.

Vacations and activities

High Vibe Management offers a diverse array of activities tailored to your personal preferences, ensuring an unforgettable experience.Whether you are looking to go white-water rafting, embark on a captivating monkey tour, or indulge in a luxurious private massage, High Vibe Management can cater to every client’s desires.

Their dedication goes beyond merely providing recommendations; they take full charge of organizing your entire vacation if desired. From planning your daily itinerary, including transportation, activities, and meals, High Vibe Management ensures every detail is meticulously arranged for a seamless experience.

Beyond organizing activities for their clients, High Vibe Management is actively involved in organizing local events in the Playa Hermosa area, fostering a sense of community. They host a variety of weekly and monthly events, such as Sunday volleyball on the beautiful beach of Playa Hermosa and horseback riding adventures in Quebrada Amarilla. These events not only offer additional entertainment options for their clients but also strengthen bonds within the local community, making High Vibe Management a valuable contributor to the vibrant local culture.

If you feel that Costa Rica is where your heart belongs, whether you are already here or planning to come from abroad, for a complete relocation or just a vacation, High Vibe Management could be the ideal partner for your journey. Their extensive range of services and local expertise make them a valuable ally in bringing your Costa Rican dreams to life.

If you are interested in diving deeper, feel free to contact High Vibe Management’s founder here:

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR