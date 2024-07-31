Government of Costa Rica Considers Maduro’s Re-Election in Venezuela “Fraudulent”

The President of the Republic, Rodrigo Chaves, repudiated this Sunday the proclamation of Nicolás Maduro as the winner of the presidential elections in Venezuela, which he described as “fraudulent.”

“The government of Costa Rica categorically repudiates the proclamation of Nicolás Maduro as president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, which we consider fraudulent,” Chaves said in a message posted on the social network X.

“We will work with the democratic governments of the continent and international organizations to ensure that the sacred will of the Venezuelan people is respected,” the president added in his message.

The Costa Rican position was made public after the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela declared Maduro president-elect, with 51.2% of the votes in his favor, compared to 44.2% for the opponent Edmundo González.

From all over the region

Other presidents of the region, such as Gabriel Boric, from Chile; Bernardo Arévalo, from Guatemala, and Luis Lacalle, from Uruguay, expressed their doubts about the results released by the (CNE).

Difficult to believe

“The Madur“ o regime must understand that the results it publishes are difficult to believe,” said Boric in the veracity of the results.”From Chile we will not recognize any result that is not verifiable,” he added.

Arévalo also highlighted doubts about the result released by the electoral body.“Venezuela deserves transparent, accurate results that adhere to the will of its people. We received the results announced by the CNE with many doubts. For this reason, the reports of the electoral observation missions are essential, which today, more than ever, must defend the vote of Venezuelans,” he said.

The reaction of the Uruguayan president was more forceful.”Not that way! It was an open secret. They were going to ‘win’ regardless of the actual results. The process up to election day and counting was flawed. You cannot recognize a triumph if you do not trust the form and mechanisms used to achieve it,” said Lacalle.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR