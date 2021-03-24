More
    Get to Know the Place in Costa Rica where Hiking, Biking and Adventure Converge

    A magic natural site for all to visit

    Located 45 minutes from Cartago is Finca La Lucha, a recreational area in the Los Santos that has a beautiful natural lake, trails, camping areas, waterfall, downhill track, cross track and paintball area.

    These trails extend up to eight kilometers, but are ideal for people of average physical ability, due to the ascents and descents; however, if done at a moderate speed, anyone could complete it. In total there are up to 20 kilometers of trails, ideal for those who love cycling and trekking. These trails are in very good condition, all covered by a vegetation mainly of pine trees that offer freshness and shade.

    The site has two entrances, one where the entrance is recommended for tall vehicles or 4×4. In Waze it can be searched as Finca La Lucha. But there is also an entrance with a paved road and in perfect condition, looking for it in Waze as El Cedral de Leon Cortés.

    All the comodities you need


    In its vicinity there are ten ranches; five of these with grill. On weekends there are horses and boats for rent, ideal for the family. There are also two camping areas within the farm, one located in the natural lake sector, which has sanitary services and drinking water, and another located six kilometers from the lake, which has toilets, showers, drinking water and electricity.

