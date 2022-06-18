“Future Turrialba”: Smart, Sustainable and Standardized City

Establishing spaces for social, economic and cultural coexistence are part of the national objectives, but even more so of the local municipalities that work and seek strategic alliances, to develop in their communities the great project called: “Smart, Sustainable and Standardized Cities“ .

In this search and with this objective, between May and October of this year, the Municipality of Turrialba will continue working to achieve its development objectives, for this reason it joined forces with organizations such as GS1 Costa Rica and CINPE-UNA; that seek to provide experience and knowledge to add efficiency and standardization to municipalities such as Turrialba, which require progress accompanied by neutral experts who support them in their path of innovation and continuous improvement.

“As we have stated, the first stage was established with municipal workers and GS1 officials, to address issues that have to do with asset management, which is necessary to better manage the resources of public services,” explained Fernando León, Mayor of theTown.

The objective of a smart city is to have a practical and sustainable development impact for all citizens, hence the objectives set by this municipality are clear: improve the environment, cost savings for citizens, optimize public services, more transparency, achieve more and better products with better opportunities, and even achieve and improve communication with citizens.

For his part, Alejandro Montalvo, Vice President of the Board of Directors of GS1 Costa Rica, highlighted the importance and impact of the workshops: “It is important to highlight that with this project Turrialba is reinventing itself as an intelligent city, which will allow it to attract more tourism, better services, improve security and more stability for those who live and visit this beautiful area of ​​the country”.

Likewise, with an investment of $92 million in the construction of a new hospital with 100 new beds and a generation of 400 new jobs, which is expected to be ready by the end of this year, the Municipal Mayor, Fernando León, acknowledges the urgency for greater connectivity.

“The “Turrialba… Smart City” project will allow greater and better connectivity, but we are also interested in development through technology, prevention issues, as is well known, together with our beautiful natural resources, with which we could even become an example for Latin America, thanks to the help of said technology”.

While for Don Alejandro, a GS1 representative, this type of project, such as the one being developed by the Municipality of Turrialba, “brings many great opportunities for both the community and the public and private sectors to do new business, which will impact in the local and national economy.

About Smart Cities

A Smart Sustainable City (SSC) is an innovative city that uses information and communication technologies (ICTs) and other means to improve quality of life, the efficiency of urban operations and services, and competitiveness, while ensuring meeting the needs of present and future generations with respect to economic, social and environmental aspects”.

What is the project “Smart, Sustainable and Standardized Cities” (GS1 – CINPE)” about?

This initiative gives municipalities the opportunity to count on expert support in assessing the current situation by measuring the Smart and Sustainable Cities Index of CINPE – UNA, and a schematic approach that makes it possible to close gaps in areas of greater affectation. The foregoing resulting in the implementation of an action route that improves the cantonal index through standardized value solutions for its inhabitants and local governments.