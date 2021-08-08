Forest Owners Can Obtain Economic Incentive for Conservation in Costa Rica

Natural or legal persons that have at least one hectare of forest in Costa Rica, can request an economic incentive to conserve the vegetation of the property, regenerate it or carry out forest plantations.

The purpose of the incentive known as: Contract for the Reduction of Forest Emissions (CREF), directed by the Forest Financing Fund (FONAFIFO), is to conserve around 535,000 hectares of primary forests. For each hectare, people will be able to earn US $ 18, which will be paid for an environmental service that includes the fixation of greenhouse gases.

Simple and fast mechanism

The Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE), the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Green Climate Fund, together with FONAFIFO, launched the campaign “Every forest has its history”.

The initiative invites people to take care of the forests and to join the empowerment of climate action, referring to the fact that by participating, the environment and the family’s economy wins.

CREF is considered a simple and fast tool, as it does not require forest regency and does not mean that the farms are affected. To acquire the incentive, those interested must fill out a registration form, before August 31.