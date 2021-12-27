Final Stretch of 2021 in Costa Rica Presents Better Prospects for the Arrival of Tourists

The improvement in the figures for the Covid-19 Pandemic allows us to expect a more positive outlook in the figures for visitation and hotel occupancy on the beaches of Guanacaste in accordance with the Tamarindo Chamber of Commerce and Tourism (CCTT).

According to Hernán Imhoff, President of the CCTT, the decrease in the number of infections throughout the province, as well as the health protocols implemented in practically all accommodation sites (hotels, cabins, shelters, etc.), as well as in other establishments linked to this industry, indicate that in the last two weeks of 2021 the local business climate will be boosted.

“We estimate that the percentage of accommodation can be between 75 and 80 percent, numbers estimated very well if we compare them with the same season last year. The entire sector has developed biosecurity measures in accordance with the guidelines of the industry authorities so that customers can enjoy themselves with great peace of mind,” Imhoff highlighted.

No cases

Official data from the Ministry of Health as of December 17th reveal that in 6 (Hojancha, Nandayure, Bagaces, Tilarán, Cañas and Abangares), of the 11 Guanacaste cantons, there had been no new cases of Covid-19.

“These figures are very good because they show that we are on the right track. From now on we must not lower our guard to do tourism with due responsibility by supporting actions such as the vaccination campaign and calling for the use of the mask, alcohol gel and social distancing to continue advancing in the recovery of people in order to avoid new sources of contagion”, recommended the President of the CCTT.

Positive signs

The website of the Ministry of Health indicates that Guanacaste cantons such as Hojancha, Nandayure, Tilarán and La Cruz have no cases or very few active patients. The first of them does not have patients at all, while in the other three there are 2, 3, and 4 infected, respectively. For his part, Cañas appears with 10, Nicoya: 13 and Santa Cruz: 23.

“The arrival of the omicron variant in the country should be an opportunity to create greater awareness regarding the protection measures that must be kept in force in order to achieve greater advances that allow the development of productive activities as normally as possible,” Imhoff said.

Tamarindo

For the President of the CCTT, the tourist offer of Playa Tamarindo is characterized by a “very wide variety” of services in all market segments with great attractions such as the Las Baulas National Marine Park, the Tamarindo Wildlife Refuge and the possibility of practice water sports (surfing, diving, etc.) the option of doing activities such as canopy, among others.