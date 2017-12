106 hectares in front of the beach and balancing with a landing track in Guanacaste, Costa Rica.

The farm is flat in its most part with Lomas around and spectacular panoramic views. It is suitable to develop more rooms, golf course, etc.

It has 16 rooms, swimming pool, bar, restaurant, warehouses, offices, workshops, treatment plant, gas power plant, 3 wells, internal streets, employee dormitories, etc.

Seller: Luis Rodríguez Rescia