Family Creates Board Game Inspired by Costa Rican Legends

Rescuing Costa Rican legends, as well as promoting popular culture, led an enterprising family to create “Pura Vida Monsters,” a card game that includes 21 characters, as well as artistic illustrations of Costa Rican “monsters”. The characters are divided into 63 cards that are mixed to form fun figures, inspired by El Pisuicas, La Tulevieja, La Carreta sin oxen, La Pelona, and among others.

“In this age so focused on digital and on-screen gaming, we felt the need to go back to traditional. And what better way than a board game that also incorporates Costa Rican traditions and folklore “, said María Moreno, entrepreneur, and psychologist by profession. The game is available on the page www.puravidamonsters.com.