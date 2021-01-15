More
    Search
    Entertainment
    Updated:

    Family Creates Board Game Inspired by Costa Rican Legends

    Rescuing Tico traditions in a fun way

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    EntertainmentTCRN STAFF -

    Family Creates Board Game Inspired by Costa Rican Legends

    Rescuing Costa Rican legends, as well as promoting popular culture, led an enterprising family to create "Pura Vida Monsters,"...
    Read more
    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    Was there Progress in Costa Rica with Regards to Hemp and Cannabis during 2020?

    The year 2,020 has already ended and Costa Ricans continue to wait for strong answers, due to the pending...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Launches $ 3.5 Million Funds to Protect 30% of its Marine Territory

    30% of the national marine territory will have environmental protection between now and 2030, thanks to a Latin American...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Rescuing Costa Rican legends, as well as promoting popular culture, led an enterprising family to create “Pura Vida Monsters,” a card game that includes 21 characters, as well as artistic illustrations of Costa Rican “monsters”. The characters are divided into 63 cards that are mixed to form fun figures, inspired by El Pisuicas, La Tulevieja, La Carreta sin oxen, La Pelona, and among others.

    “In this age so focused on digital and on-screen gaming, we felt the need to go back to traditional. And what better way than a board game that also incorporates Costa Rican traditions and folklore “, said María Moreno, entrepreneur, and psychologist by profession. The game is available on the page www.puravidamonsters.com.

    resonance Guanacaste
    RELOCATE TO THE BEACH AND WORK REMOTE Helping transition your life to live anywhere
    SourceMelissa Gonzalez
    Previous articleWas there Progress in Costa Rica with Regards to Hemp and Cannabis during 2020?
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EntertainmentTCRN STAFF -

    Family Creates Board Game Inspired by Costa Rican Legends

    Rescuing Costa Rican legends, as well as promoting popular culture, led an enterprising family to create "Pura Vida Monsters,"...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    The best 5 Apps to successfully retouch your photos

    Entertainment TCRN STAFF -
    Photography can be defined as the art and science that makes it possible to obtain lasting images through the use of light and capture...
    Read more

    The real “Jurassic Park” in Costa Rica with 140-meter waterfalls

    Entertainment TCRN STAFF -
    Adventure tourism experts in canyoning (a vertical sport with ropes focused on the exploration of ravines and canyons), can fulfill the dream of entering...
    Read more

    Discovery Channel will record in Costa Rica the TV Reality Show: “Reversed”, of People with Diabetes

    Entertainment TCRN STAFF -
    TV Reality Show: “Reversed”, of people with Diabetes
    Read more

    The BPM Festival 2021 in Costa Rica Opens its Reservations

    Entertainment TCRN STAFF -
    The BPM Festival is back!, as they've just announced the Phase 1 Lineup for their sophomore edition: Tamarindo, Costa Rica in 2021! Slated for...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years