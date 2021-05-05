More
    Everything You Need to Know About Cold Sores

    A very common but uncomfortable ailment

    By TCRN STAFF
    Cold sores is a very common viral infection, caused by herpes simplex type 1. Generally, the first infection occurs in childhood and is usually inside the mouth or lips.

    Why do we keep getting cold sores over time?
    This virus has the ability to be stored in our nerves and after some precipitating factors, it can reappear and give us crises.

    What are the activating factors of cold sores?


    Stress
    Tiredness
    Sun exposure
    Extreme cold
    Fever
    Decreased defenses
    Hormonal changes

    How does it appear on our skin?


    The area of predilection is the lip, but it can also appear on the cheeks and eyes.
    Small blisters that tend to expand.
    Burning or burning sensation.
    They dry out with a scab at the end and then disappear; only in very intense infections or with superinfection do they leave scars.
    It can last 7-14 days.

    This virus is very contagious and spreads easily through the liquid contained in lip blisters or saliva, to people who do not have the infection and can be spread by many different situations:
    Through saliva particles in the air, coughing and sneezing.
    Have intimate personal contact with an infected person.
    Using items that may be in contact with someone else’s herpes such as: glasses, cosmetics, toiletries, among others

    Cold Sore Treatment


    Currently there is no treatment that totally eradicates this virus, but symptoms can be alleviated, for example:

    Avoid very hot or irritating drinks such as chili, lemon, among others.
    To relieve pain, you can take acetaminophen or an anti-inflammatory.
    Use lip balms that hydrate the area.
    Antiviral creams 5 times a day.
    Antiseptic enhancements.

    Oral systemic treatment with antiviral pills is recommended if the patient has many outbreaks, repetition, pregnant women, low defenses due to a disease such as HIV, cancer or leukemias, among others.

    Oral antivirals are also recommended when herpes appears localized to the eye, because it can alter and affect vision. In this case, you should go to an ophthalmologist who specializes in this area.

