European Tourism Leaders Explore the Rich Biodiversity of Costa Rica

European tourism agencies visit Tortuguero, Caño Negro, San José, Turrialba, San Gerardo de Dota, Manuel Antonio, Guanacaste, Río Celeste, Arenal, and Alajuela.

For a week and until November 3rd, tourism companies from the main markets in Europe and emerging countries tour various regions of Costa Rica to learn about its tourist offerings.

The tour, organized by Proimagen Costa Rica with the support of ICT, include the participation of tourism experts from France, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as representatives from Sweden, Switzerland, and Malta. In addition to touring the country, they receive training about the destination and have a business networking opportunity with Costa Rican tourism companies.

France at the top

According to data from the ICT, between January and August of this year, France leads the arrivals of European tourists with 54,127 visits, followed by Germany with 50,456, the United Kingdom with 49,437, and Spain with 38,975.

“European travelers constitute approximately 35% of international tourists in Costa Rica, reflecting a growing interest in the country.” Air connectivity continues to improve, thanks to the efforts of the ICT, which perfectly aligns with the promotional management carried out by Proimagen Costa Rica. Each European tourist spends 20% more than other visitors, positively impacting the local economy, so we hope to see continued growth in visitation from this market and generate new linkages and prosperity for many entrepreneurs and workers in the tourism sector, who maintain their commitment to ecotourism to align with the sustainable preferences of Europeans,” said Christian Doñas, president of Proimagen Costa Rica.

Strengthening Costa Rica’s position

For Rafael Soto, General Manager of ICT, this approach and immersion in the latest offerings of the Costa Rican tourism product is a promotional action that reinforces the strategy to strengthen Costa Rica’s positioning in the main European source markets, as well as other emerging ones with potential. “The ongoing promotional efforts in the European market allow for the development of strong emotional bonds with the audiences, enabling a close and long-term relationship with the best prospects or potential tourists with a high interest in visiting us, recommending us, and revisiting the destination,” emphasized Soto.

Costa Rica promotes an equitable distribution of tourism across its various regions, aiming to improve the quality of life for local communities and offer diverse experiences for visitors. The offer includes nature, adventure, and cultural tourism, such as wildlife watching and authentic experiences with local communities.

Additionally, the promotion of emerging destinations that maintain the “authentic Costa Rican spirit” attracts European tourists, interested in genuine connections with local culture and nature. European travel agencies visit Tortuguero, Caño Negro, San José, Turrialba, San Gerardo de Dota, Manuel Antonio, Guanacaste, Río Celeste, Arenal, and Alajuela