More
    Search
    Economy
    Updated:

    Entrepreneurial Women in Costa Rica, an Opportunity for Economic Recovery

    Generating Jobs and Progress For their Nations

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    5
    0

    Must Read

    EconomyGuillermo Agudelo -

    Entrepreneurial Women in Costa Rica, an Opportunity for Economic Recovery

    Women entrepreneurs in Costa Rica represent an opportunity for economic growth after the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic, however,...
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    National Symbols of Costa Rica Travel the World

    Correos de Costa Rica (National Postal Service) put into circulation today in the world the postal issues of its series: “Towards the Bicentennial of Independence”.
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    BioNTech Believes It Possible That its Vaccine Will be Approved for Young People Between 12 and 15 Years of Age in June

    The German laboratory BioNTech is about to present to the European Union (EU) an application for its vaccine against COVID-19
    Read more
    Guillermo Agudelohttps://thecostaricanews.com
    I was born in Colombia, I come from humble parents but with good habits and love for God. I had the great opportunity to grow up with a special aunt in my life, she took me to live in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. I grew up there, I studied at Lehi High and then I started studying at BYU. In the year 2000 I returned to my land and obtained the title of Bachelor in Education Mension integral

    Women entrepreneurs in Costa Rica represent an opportunity for economic growth after the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic, however, it is necessary to support their access to financial credit and the creation of support networks.

    The World Bank points out that without access to capital it is practically impossible to maintain a business. According to estimates, women-owned businesses account for more than 30% of formal and registered businesses worldwide. However, 70% of formal small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the hands of women in developing countries do not obtain financial services under adequate conditions.

    “Entrepreneurship generates jobs and progress for nations. I believe that some Latin American countries have not understood and there are others that have a bit of a hard time. We are going through a good process, but we cannot sleep”, acknowledges Johanna Salgado, general director of the Women Economic Forum Caribbean 2021.

    Contributing to the national economies
    She points out that in Latin America and the Caribbean women entrepreneurs can contribute to national economies, but the lack of resources and the challenges they face due to the gender gap have delayed their growth.

    She mentions that women should divide their time for entrepreneurship and home care. In addition, he adds that a woman spends around 70% of her salary on her family, so the lack of capital also prevents them from starting a business.

    The difficulty of accessing financial loans adds to the challenges of entrepreneurship for women. Salgado points out that the difficulty in accessing these instruments is due to the absence of credit life and that there is no access to capital for women who want to undertake by finance companies. “There are access to seed capital, but finance companies have to be aligned with what is happening in the ecosystem and understand the needs of entrepreneurs,” she says.

    Importance of exercising entrepreneurial skills
    In addition, it is highlighted the importance of exercising the entrepreneurial skills of women from the academy so that when they enter the world of work they are high-performance entrepreneurs. Also, it highlights the creation of communities and support networks within the same society to work under the same purpose. She adds that governments have to see entrepreneurs as their own providers to generate local opportunities, and women should be considered as an engine of growth.

    “We are at a crucial point for the economies of the region. Due to the Pandemic there was an economic recession and if we do not take measures we are going to lose many ventures. In addition, instead of entrepreneurship, women are going to take jobs, because it is the easiest way to generate income ”, Salgado concludes.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleNational Symbols of Costa Rica Travel the World
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EconomyGuillermo Agudelo -

    Entrepreneurial Women in Costa Rica, an Opportunity for Economic Recovery

    Women entrepreneurs in Costa Rica represent an opportunity for economic growth after the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic, however,...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    With Global Investment Announcements, World Tourism Summit Was Held in Mexico

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    With investment announcements for more than 2.5 billion dollars, the XX Summit of the World Tourism Council (WTTC) was held this week in Cancun,...
    Read more

    Find Out How You Can Save A Lot Of Money When Sending An International Transfer From The United States To Costa Rica

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    When you need to send money to a loved one abroad, the last thing you want to do is navigate a potentially complicated and expensive process
    Read more

    How Business Practices in Costa Rica Differ from the US

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    Just like culture, language, and etiquette, doing business varies from one country to another. Costa Rica offers diverse markets and some of the best business laws in Latin America
    Read more

    Tico Entrepreneurs with Disabilities Will Have a Fair to Offer Their Products

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    An initiative of the Center for Adults with Disabilities of Tibás (Caipad) will allow several entrepreneurs with this condition to have a fair to...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »