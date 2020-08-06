More
    Eight Tourists Traveled Without Prior Test (as required) for COVID-19 in Flight From Spain

    By TCRN STAFF
    Bioanalysis and tests are very important for COVID-19 detection

    Costa Rica received yesterday the first commercial flight since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic. But in it, eight passengers arrived on national soil without one of the requirements to enter the country: a negative Covid-19 test done in the previous 48 hours.

    This was reported by the Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura, this August 4th during the daily press conference at the Presidential House. As he explained, these people underwent a COVID test on arrival at the airport and all tested negative.

    “Eight people had the need to undergo the PCR test at the airport last night. Those people received a 24-hour health order and I want to report with great joy that today we already know that all these tests were negative,” said the minister. Those tests were paid for by the Costa Rican Health Chamber (Promed), according to Segura. All were done before carrying out their migratory process.

    “After so many weeks and so many months of having the international borders closed, we had to prepare for possible eventualities. We were in very close communication with the airline,” the Minister said.

    “For the Costa Rican tourism industry, it was very important the arrival of this first flight during the Pandemic, an so far it has gone very well,” said the Minister of Tourism. The flight that arrived from Spain, was operated by Iberia airline and had 210 passengers on board, 142 of those passengers were not Costa Rican, Segura reported, including the crew.

    Previous articleIn Costa Rica, 1 in 10 patients older than 90 Years Have Managed to Recover from COVID-19
