    Eating Less Salt Results in Better Health

    This stated by Tico nutritionists

    By TCRN STAFF
    A reduction in the risk of suffering from hypertension and having cardiovascular accidents are part of some of the benefits of reducing salt consumption. To achieve this, the recommended first step is to gradually reduce salt intake in food, starting with 10%, says the College of Nutrition Professionals.

    Many health risks


    “Excess salt consumption can cause fluid retention and increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as high blood pressure, heart failure, heart attacks and strokes. Therefore, its consumption must be moderate”, said Karol Delgado, doctor and spokesperson for the College.

    For the nutritionist, it is necessary to transform the hypersodic food environment at home to a healthier one, where practices that contribute to valuing a diet with a low salt content are promoted, so that the palate learns to enjoy natural and real flavors.

    The World Health Organization (WHO) plans to reduce the salt consumption of the world population by 30% by 2025.

    SourceAllan Madriz
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
