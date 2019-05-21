Hair donation is born of kind hearts. This alternative is given to take all women who go through a painful disease such as cancer, and have lost their hair in the meantime of the fight against it.

It is also worth remembering that treatments to fight cancer are truly aggressive. That is why most of the patients, in the middle of this process, lose their hair.

Being a hair donor

This is used to make wigs that will later be delivered free of charge to people who are in the middle of the chemotherapy process and do not have the resources to acquire a quality wig to cope with everything that goes with it. Live this process of losing hair, the most representative natural accessory of a woman.

Really doing hair donation is quite simple. But it is also very necessary for you to know the requirements so that your donation is completely useful.

Know the requirements to donate hair

The first thing you should take into account is that it does not matter if your hair was dyed in the past. Similarly, you can donate without any problems.

When cutting it, it must be clean and also dry. Likewise, hair must have a minimum length of 25 centimeters. It is important to note that, when making the cut, the correct thing is that it is tied in the form of a braid. This is because it will be much easier to transport it and, in this way, it will be maintained in good conditions for a longer time.

Also, donating hair means a great injection of self-esteem. Knowing that donating your hair you can contribute to help a person who is sick and feel bad is a satisfaction that will accompany you forever. Knowing that you are doing good without looking at who is an unequaled satisfaction.

Our country joins this beautiful initiative

More than 1,000 Costa Ricans, for example, suffer from breast cancer each year and, while they fight it, they can lose their hair.

That is why those who want to help with the recovery and self-esteem of these strong and struggling women are invited to cut their hair in favor of supporting this noble cause.

In our country, there is a well-known supermarket chain that carries out an open campaign in its stores. It allows thousands of Ticos to donate their hair for the manufacture of wigs, in order to further help their compatriots affected by different types of cancer.

In data

The previous year, there were approximately 1,285 people who donated part of their hair in various campaigns developed in Costa Rican territory, where the only north is to shake hands with cancer patients. In this particular, go back recovering your self-esteem to the point that you feel safe again. Feelings that are slowly intertwining and losing as the disease progresses.

With this important donation, 61 wigs were made and distributed by the National Foundation for Solidarity Against Breast Cancer (FUNDESO).

Likewise, on this initiative that has been developed in the best way in our country, Costa Rica, it is expected that this year’s edition thousands of people can join this important campaign that allows us to contribute to improve the quality of life of patients and support them in their healing processes in the midst of the fight they are fighting against cancer.

Generally, these campaigns are carried out so that more people know about the consequences of this disease, and also so that many women begin to have preventive breast examinations. Currently, there is a lot of misinformation about the causes and symptoms of this disease. That is why preventive checking is so important because it can make a difference.

This campaign has been going for 4 consecutive years in Costa Rica. It has been present in cities such as Alajuela, Guadalupe, Cartago, La Lima, and Tibás.

Saying goodbye to your hair for a good cause is an act of true love, understanding affection, and, above all, knowing how to put yourself in the place of the other. It is important that together we can be more at the time of facing situations like this. Help dare donate hair and be part of this unique experience. From The Costa Rica News (TCRN), we remind you; the invitation is made, the choice is yours!