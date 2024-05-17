Do You Want to Know the Officials Who Govern Your Local Community in Costa Rica?

At the municipal level in Costa Rica, each person has between 23 and 35 local authorities.The number sounds a bit big and is divided like this:

In each canton there is a mayor’s office and two vice mayors’ offices.

Per municipality there are between 5 and 11 councilors, depending on the local population. Each of these has a substitute, which brings the authorities to between 10 and 22.

In each district there is a Council. This is made up of a trusteeship with 4 councilors, both owners and substitutes, thus, the number rises to 10.

A striking fact is that since San José, Alajuela and Desamparados have the largest Councils, it is their neighbors who have the most representatives (up to 35).Another factor is that the names were updated on May 1, when the winners of the last Municipal Elections were assumed.

To know the total list, the Supreme Election Tribunal has enabled a website called “ Nuestrosgobernantes ”Updated lists by canton and district are available there, so that everyone can know which representatives to turn to.

What does each one do?

The municipal regime is broad and the instances have their respective roles.The mayor’s office carries out the part of the projects with which it was elected and the councilors, in a kind of Legislative Assembly, carry out the decisive part in the budget, some permits and political control.

At the district level the Council meets to determine needs and current status of the community. Their positions are taken by the Trustee to the Municipal Council, where they have a voice but no vote in the sessions.

