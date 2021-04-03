More
    “Do It Foundation” Donates Wheelchairs to Thousands of Costa Ricans with Disabilities

    Raising awareness about the needs of this population is part of its goals

    By TCRN STAFF
    With the aim of improving the quality of life of disabled people, the “Do It Foundation” has benefited hundreds of Costa Ricans who need wheelchairs, but do not have the resources to buy them.

    Raising awareness about the needs of people with a physical disability is what this Costa Rican non-profit organization seeks, made up exclusively of volunteers who work with the Hospital Clínica Bíblica, the Lions Clubs and different government institutions.

    Improving the quality of life
    “During the last 20 years, we have worked with distribution partners and volunteers to improve the quality of life, provide greater access and mobility to more than 20 thousand disabled adults and children in Costa Rica who need a wheelchair,” said John Scheman , founder.

    To continue fulfilling its objective, the foundation has arranged for three containers with wheelchairs to arrive in the country. One of them arrived at the end of 2020 and thanks to the distribution sub-partners the foundation works with, the aid has benefited hundreds of recipients in recent months.

    The chairs arrive in pieces, later they are assembled by the volunteers and distributed throughout the country by the sub-partners. “We are excited about this latest shipment that will help people of all ages to get the right size and a folding wheelchair, which will help give them hope, freedom and a renewed sense of dignity,” said Scheman.

    Wheelchair accessible beaches
    Some of the “Do It foundation” chairs are also available to those who need them in Playa Hermosa, Guanacaste as part of the “Accessible Beach” project of the Costa Rican Accessible Tourism Network.

    “Wheelchair accessible beaches help both local and international tourists, and will make Costa Rica an even more inclusive destination country. People with disabilities have the fundamental right to security in architecture, transportation, personal mobility and the physical environment. We are working to help foster this so that everyone, regardless of mobility, can have all the experiences that life in Costa Rica can offer”, added the founder.

    To support the foundation, donate or request a wheelchair, call 2667-0906 or 2667-0912, or by WhatsApp at 8609-8021 or at www.doitcenterfoundation.com

