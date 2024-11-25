More
    Search
    Top Local Destinations
    Updated:

    Discover the Natural Beauty of Koora Hotel in Monteverde, Costa Rica

    By Beleida Delgado
    0

    Must Read

    Beleida Delgado

    Koora Hotel Monteverde offers a peaceful escape in the heart of Costa Rica’s cloud forest, a renowned ecotourism destination filled with vibrant vegetation and diverse wildlife. Part of the Sandglass Hotels & Villas Collection, the hotel provides stunning views of the Gulf of Nicoya and a welcoming atmosphere with comfortable rooms, daily maid service, and an excellent dining experience at Kiré, its on-site restaurant. Kiré’s menu emphasizes fresh local ingredients, inspired by the Maleku culture, and offers a range of traditional, vegan, and vegetarian dishes, alongside unique cocktails served in a relaxed bar setting.

    Guests at Koora can explore the breathtaking cloud forests of Monteverde, where they may encounter animals, birds, and reptiles. The hotel offers five room categories, including the Grand Vista Suite and bungalows, where visitors can enjoy close encounters with wildlife like monkeys and coatis. For adventure seekers, Koora organizes nature experiences such as guided tours of the Aguti Reserve, where 4 kilometers of trails offer opportunities to discover the area’s rich wildlife and plant life. Visitors can also participate in coffee tours, learning about the region’s coffee culture and its ties to Costa Rican heritage.

    Koora Hotel is deeply committed to sustainability through its Rewilding Project, an initiative focused on reintroducing native species and preserving biodiversity in its surroundings, including the Aguti Reserve. Guests can participate in tours that highlight the progress of these conservation efforts. Koora also offers wellness experiences such as yoga classes and massage treatments, blending relaxation with eco-conscious travel.

    With its blend of natural beauty, adventure, and commitment to conservation, Koora Hotel Monteverde invites guests to experience the magic of Costa Rica’s cloud forest while supporting efforts to protect and restore the environment. For more details, visit Koora Hotel’s website.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaBELEIDA DELGADO
    Previous article
    Costa Rican National Institute of Music invites Children and Young People Without Musical Knowledge to Participate in the 2025 Academic Year
    Next article
    Casa Anjali: A Luxurious Retreat in Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    EconomicBeleida Delgado -

    Do You Have a Scientific-Based Business Venture or Idea Led by Women in Costa Rica?

    The fifth edition of the Constelar program is open for applications until January 8, 2025, for women with scientific-based...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »