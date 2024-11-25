Koora Hotel Monteverde offers a peaceful escape in the heart of Costa Rica’s cloud forest, a renowned ecotourism destination filled with vibrant vegetation and diverse wildlife. Part of the Sandglass Hotels & Villas Collection, the hotel provides stunning views of the Gulf of Nicoya and a welcoming atmosphere with comfortable rooms, daily maid service, and an excellent dining experience at Kiré, its on-site restaurant. Kiré’s menu emphasizes fresh local ingredients, inspired by the Maleku culture, and offers a range of traditional, vegan, and vegetarian dishes, alongside unique cocktails served in a relaxed bar setting.

Guests at Koora can explore the breathtaking cloud forests of Monteverde, where they may encounter animals, birds, and reptiles. The hotel offers five room categories, including the Grand Vista Suite and bungalows, where visitors can enjoy close encounters with wildlife like monkeys and coatis. For adventure seekers, Koora organizes nature experiences such as guided tours of the Aguti Reserve, where 4 kilometers of trails offer opportunities to discover the area’s rich wildlife and plant life. Visitors can also participate in coffee tours, learning about the region’s coffee culture and its ties to Costa Rican heritage.

Koora Hotel is deeply committed to sustainability through its Rewilding Project, an initiative focused on reintroducing native species and preserving biodiversity in its surroundings, including the Aguti Reserve. Guests can participate in tours that highlight the progress of these conservation efforts. Koora also offers wellness experiences such as yoga classes and massage treatments, blending relaxation with eco-conscious travel.

With its blend of natural beauty, adventure, and commitment to conservation, Koora Hotel Monteverde invites guests to experience the magic of Costa Rica’s cloud forest while supporting efforts to protect and restore the environment. For more details, visit Koora Hotel’s website.

