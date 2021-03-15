More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    COVID-19 Infections in Costa Rica Drop for the Eighth Week: No Canton is at High Risk

    The country on the right path to recovery

    By TCRN STAFF
    26
    0

    Must Read

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    COVID-19 Infections in Costa Rica Drop for the Eighth Week: No Canton is at High Risk

    The graph on the contagion of COVID-19 in Costa Rica leaves no room for doubt: the Pandemic is slowing...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Lessons from Remote Working One Year After the Pandemic

    Remote work consolidated itself as the main protagonist of the new normal in 2020. From the smallest to the...
    Read more
    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Remote Work is Here to Stay: These are Some Recommendations to Achieve the Desired Efficiency

    We are one year after the global health emergency began, and we still have a long way to go...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The graph on the contagion of COVID-19 in Costa Rica leaves no room for doubt: the Pandemic is slowing down in the country and 2021 has brought good news. This is reflected in the official data of the Ministry of Health and confirmed in an expert analysis of the Universidad Hispanoamericana.

    “For the eighth consecutive week we are observing a palpable decrease in the strength of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Costa Rica, something unprecedented to a certain extent. Since we have been hit very violently by the Coronavirus during the month of December, where the maximum peaks of the curve were almost reached, experienced in September and October”, explained Dr. Ronald Evans.

    “It is a magnificent evolution, there is no doubt, but one must be alert, since the enemy is alive and kicking, crouched, waiting for better opportunities to act. Hence, the healthy warning to remain vigilant made by national and international authorities and that we ourselves have never stopped alerting,” he added.

    Good news for the entire country


    The review of the Universidad Hispanoamericana has maintained four geographical categories of risk, according to the level of distribution of the COVID-19. Over the weeks, the highest alert category was depopulated and in the last measurement it was left empty. This is reached when there are more than 250 cases per million inhabitants.

    “For the first time since we began publishing this classification, no canton appears in this group; a true reflection of the current situation of the Pandemic in Costa Rica. Reason for joy and satisfaction but never to lower our guard”, quoted the expert.

    The rest of the following categories include:
    Medium risk: Corridors, Coto Brus, Guácimo and Siquirres
    Low risk: Alajuelita, Buenos Aires, Esparza and Garabito
    Very low risk: the rest The covid-19 that hits fewer people
    The spread of COVID-19 is measured by the reproduction rate, known as R0.

    To consider a successful evolution, it must be below 1, which marks a tendency to reverse.
    This has been shown in the last week, with a value of 0.96. This means that for every 100 patients there are less than 100 new ones.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceTomás Gomez
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleLessons from Remote Working One Year After the Pandemic
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    COVID-19 Infections in Costa Rica Drop for the Eighth Week: No Canton is at High Risk

    The graph on the contagion of COVID-19 in Costa Rica leaves no room for doubt: the Pandemic is slowing...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Do You Know Adults Over 80 Years Old in Costa Rica Who Have Not Been Vaccinated Against COVID-19?

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    There are 148,000 people, between 80 and more than 100 years old, according to statistics from the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS). The...
    Read more

    Confront the Pandemic with Practical Advice From Neuropsychology

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    The brain has an area in charge of detecting threats against life and its integrity, it is called the cerebral amygdala, which also reacts...
    Read more

    Does Circumcision Protect Against HIV?

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    When we hear the word Pandemic we probably think of the unnameable that takes away our ability to perceive aromas and flavors, however, that...
    Read more

    Learn How to Prevent Venous Diseases

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Pain, swelling, heaviness, difficulty standing for more than 15 or 20 minutes, varicose veins, spider veins and numbness in the legs, are some symptoms...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years