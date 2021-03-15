More
    Caldera’s New Breakwater Will Positively Impact Costa Rica’s Maritime Competitiveness

    Key to ensuring the competitiveness of this port terminal and of the country's maritime trade

    By TCRN STAFF
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The work carried out around the new breakwater at Puerto Caldera included the reinforcement of 594 meters of barrier in the first two sections and 38 meters of rehabilitation of its third section.

    The Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Rodolfo Méndez Mata, highlighted the positive consequences of this work for the operation of the port terminal there, reducing the risks of work interruptions or delays, improving the country’s competitiveness.

    The works for the order of ¢ 7,200 million ($ 12,415,474.27) financed by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) also included the construction of the breakwater’s headway, in addition to the conditioning of 660 meters of roads in the area of said structure. The supply and installation of a mobile beacon and dredging in the rehabilitation area were also included.

    Key to ensuring the competitiveness
    For his part, José Ramón Gómez, IDB Representative in Costa Rica assured that “the Caldera Breakwater is one of the strategic works included in the PIT, since it is key to ensuring the competitiveness of this port terminal and of the country’s maritime trade.”.

