Costa Ricans Traveling To the US Must Take A Covid-19 Test One Day Before the Flight

Due to the appearance of the Covid-19 variant, Ómicrom, the United States government announced this Thursday more severe measures to control the entry of travelers to its territory.

One of the most important changes is that from next week, travelers must take the Covid-19 test within 24 hours before, and not 72 hours before as required by the US authorities when they reopened the air borders.

TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here .

More stringent testing schedule

“This more stringent testing schedule provides an additional degree of public health protection as scientists continue to evaluate the Omicron variant,” the White House said in a statement Thursday.

In addition, the authorities reported that the use of masks on international trips or in airports will be extended until March 18th. These measures for international travelers are part of the national plan announced by the United States to protect against the arrival of new variants of Covid-19.