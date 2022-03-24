More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Costa Ricans Dream About Their “Ex-Partner” The Most

    As revealed by Google search data analysis on World Sleep Day

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    4
    0

    Must Read

    Guillermo Agudelohttps://thecostaricanews.com
    I was born in Colombia, I come from humble parents but with good habits and love for God. I had the great opportunity to grow up with a special aunt in my life, she took me to live in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. I grew up there, I studied at Lehi High and then I started studying at BYU. In the year 2000 I returned to my land and obtained the title of Bachelor in Education Mension integral

    With regards to World Sleep Day on the 18th March, I wanted to send over a story I thought would be of interest – new research that reveals the most common dream in every country around the world, and interestingly it shows that Costa Rica officially dreams about ‘an ex’ the most.

    Secret Linen Store used Google search data to find out what the most commonly searched-for dream meaning was in over 180 countries across over 390 dream subjects. As dreams are often our worries or deepest thoughts emerging, a few eventful years have clearly led to more active minds during sleep, resulting in people turning to Google to find out the meaning behind their dreams.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Dogs and other animals

    The world is dreaming about dogs the most with it topping the list of 19 countries Snakes, cats, fish and mice also make up the most commonly dreams about animals, also being pregnant tops the list, following analysis of the types of dreams 185 different countries are regularly Googling.

    Costa Rican´s ex-partners

    Costa Rica’s most common dream is about an ex-partner, this is the 6th most common dream globally.  Every countries’ most searched for dream meaning has been plotted on a map – hi-res images of these are downloadable here: https://we.tl/t-SOOG9DVnnt    If you choose to use any of the findings, a link to the original source https://www.secretlinenstore.com/world-dream-map  would be much appreciated.

    The whole world has in common

    Be it dreams about falling, bumping into a dreaded ex, or losing teeth, dreaming is something the whole world has in common, and many of us turn to Google for answers on the meaning behind our dreams.

    To find out whether these dreams vary depending on the country you live in, researchers at Secret Linen Store used a list of over 390 common dream subjects to find which are being Googled the most worldwide. While our canine friends topped the list, more nightmarish visions of snakes, teeth falling out, and running into an ex-partner also made up the top ten.

    Resonance Costa Rica

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceJasmine Bradley
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleWhat I Learned the First Time I Used Ayahuasca
    Next articleCosta Rica Presents a Sustainable Tourism Model at the Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Working On Your Life Goals

    If you want success in what you set out to do, you need to get out of the victim position and maintain an attitude of conquest as I call it.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    At TCRN we share a positive, dynamic, and nuanced perspective on world affairs. We shed light on topics that range from culture, environment, technology and economics to society, politics, and health. Here we take investigative reporting seriously so we don’t shy away from bad news. We just don’t dwell on the dark side of life or seek to exploit it in anyway

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER