Costa Rican athlete Jenny Méndez won the Marines Marathon on Sunday, a competition held in the capital of the United States, Washington DC.

The Tica met the 42 kilometers with a time of 2:40:19, 6 minutes more than the runner who arrived in the 2nd place. It is not the 1st time that Méndez participates in this competition and not the 1st time he wins it.

3 years ago, in the 2015 edition, the Costa Rican had also achieved victory with a time of 2 hours 45 minutes and 56 seconds. That is to say, this time she dropped the time she had achieved in her previous victory in just over 5 minutes, which was the 1st time she competed in the United States.

Méndez -36 years old- is seeking a better record that allows her to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.