Costa Rican Contest Invite Young Students to Project Themselves as New Artists

Active young people in the Costa Rican educational system, whose ages are between 13 and 18 years old, can audition now for the Chiky 2022 Tour. This contest has the objective of motivating young people with talent to sing or dance, projecting themselves as artists, and receiving the coaching of renowned singers and dancers of our country.

“For many years, the Chiky Tour has been committed to promoting the comprehensive development of youth, so that, after the return of attendance to educational centers, the tournament seeks to further reaffirm the importance of coexistence among young people. as raw material for development”, explained Seidy Delgado, manager of the Regional Brand of Pozuelo.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

As part of its reinvention, the contest will have virtual entries available at this link. Once the participant is registered, the auditions can be held on platforms such as WhatsApp, websites, and social media.

Prizes will be money and an original songwriting

In total, 50 educational centers from all over the country will be visited by the contest until the day of the final, which will be held in person on August 6th, 2022, at DECA Producciones in Lindora.

During the final it will be known who will receive the award for an original songwriting, the recording of its video clip and prizes from the sponsors, for winning in the singing category. Whoever wins in the dance category will receive a cash prize of US$ 1,500, as well as 6 months of advice and prizes from the sponsors.

Some of the experts who will accompany the contestants will be the OAK choreographer, Andrea Sanabria, and the singers: Esteban Ramírez, Pedro Capmany and Luis Montalbert.