More
    Search
    TCRN
    Updated:

    Costa Rican Companies Advance in Inclusive Policies for the LGBTIQ+ Population

    Tico corporations increased their internal protocols to avoid discriminatory conduct

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    0
    0

    Must Read

    TCRNGuillermo Agudelo -

    Costa Rican Companies Advance in Inclusive Policies for the LGBTIQ+ Population

    Companies established in Costa Rica register progress in the inclusion of LGBTIQ + people in their organizations, through various...
    Read more
    TCRNTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican Entrepreneurship Collects US$ 1 Million in SportsTech Business Company

    After 2 and a half months of training and meetings, the Costa Rican startup ‘The Sonar Company’ closed its...
    Read more
    TCRNTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Increases Export of Medical Precision Equipment and Frozen Fruits

    Once again, precision medical equipment, as well as important products of the agricultural sector such as pineapple, frozen fruits,...
    Read more
    Guillermo Agudelohttps://thecostaricanews.com
    I was born in Colombia, I come from humble parents but with good habits and love for God. I had the great opportunity to grow up with a special aunt in my life, she took me to live in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. I grew up there, I studied at Lehi High and then I started studying at BYU. In the year 2000 I returned to my land and obtained the title of Bachelor in Education Mension integral

    Companies established in Costa Rica register progress in the inclusion of LGBTIQ + people in their organizations, through various policies. One of them is the commitment made through the Declaration of San José, promoted by the Business Alliance for Development, which began with 20 companies in 2016 and has currently been signed by 56 of them.

    The Declaration of San José includes principles against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity and in favor of the human rights of LGBTIQ+ people in work spaces.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Avoiding discrimination
    Other affirmative actions have been the inclusion of internal protocols to avoid discriminatory behavior, sanctions, voluntary work with LGBTIQ + organizations, inclusive recruitment and health insurance for hormonal processes in the cases of people who undergo a sex change.

    3M, one of the companies that signed the Declaration of San José, incorporated the Self ID, a mechanism for employees to identify themselves as they wish and that includes gender pronouns in their corporate email signatures.

    Raising the flag of diversity
    Raising the flag of diversity in LGBTIQ+ Pride Month, training, hiring processes and the use of inclusive language are other affirmative actions of the company. In addition, within the framework of the International Day for LGBTQ+ Inclusion in Science, the Empowering Pride event will be held on July 5.

    Another company committed to these policies is Intel Costa Rica, which has a support structure for its collaborators led by the Employee Experience Office and that operates through various internal groups of people who promote diversity and inclusion in all areas.

    Of these groups, the one that has existed for the longest time is the Intel Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, or Transgender Employees (IGLOBE), through which a safe, open and productive work community is promoted for all employees, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression.

    IGLOBE continuously implements educational resources and encourages safe spaces where people can learn more, and there are also inclusive leadership and manager development programs, as well as ‘coaching’ programs available to all employees.

    Another example that stands out is Tigo, which recently incorporated adoption licenses that are equated with maternity licenses, which regardless of the gender of the parents grant certain benefits beyond those granted by law.

    In this way, the LGBTIQ+ couples who adopt will be able to enjoy more free hours to enjoy their children, with a shorter working day that will gradually increase until they fully join their work.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceJeffry Garza
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCosta Rican Entrepreneurship Collects US$ 1 Million in SportsTech Business Company
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TCRNGuillermo Agudelo -

    Costa Rican Companies Advance in Inclusive Policies for the LGBTIQ+ Population

    Companies established in Costa Rica register progress in the inclusion of LGBTIQ + people in their organizations, through various...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rican Entrepreneurship Collects US$ 1 Million in SportsTech Business Company

    TCRN TCRN STAFF -
    After 2 and a half months of training and meetings, the Costa Rican startup ‘The Sonar Company’ closed its participation in the first edition...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Increases Export of Medical Precision Equipment and Frozen Fruits

    TCRN TCRN STAFF -
    Once again, precision medical equipment, as well as important products of the agricultural sector such as pineapple, frozen fruits, and ornamental plants show very...
    Read more

    Get to Know the ‘Salto del Ángel’ Waterfall in Costa Rica!

    TCRN TCRN STAFF -
     Costa Rica hides hundreds of wonderful places, but to go to some of them, you have to travel to the most distant corners. On...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Recognized for Promoting LGBTIQ + Tourism

    TCRN TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica is increasingly consolidated as an LGBTIQ + friendly destination. The Central American country is catching the eyes of community members who are...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER