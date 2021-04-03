Scammers are on the lookout to take advantage of inexperienced Ticos on digital platforms to gain access to their bank accounts. Faced with this situation, banks have implemented a series of tools on their platforms so that their platforms are not vulnerable.

Artificial intelligence is a tool to authenticate users when they enter an app, likewise, financial institutions have partnered with specialized security companies in order to place more protection on their sites.

Growing trend

Precautions are necessary at a time when banks’ use of digital platforms has exploded in the past year. And is that for example, the download of mobile applications increased by 232%, reaching 5.5 million last year, according to the Costa Rican Banking Association.

On the other hand, the average number of visits to banking entities’ websites went from 190.4 million in 2019 to 269.8 million in 2020. Which possibly meant that people not so familiar with these apps are more exposed and prone to being victims of scammers. Given this, banks strive to raise awareness and provide advice so that users are not victims.

Always be on the alert

For example, the bank never requests entry keys to digital platforms, or ATM keys, as well as token and security codes, since when someone requests it, they are looking for you to be the link to steal your personal information.