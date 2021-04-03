More
    Search
    EconomyMoney
    Updated:

    Costa Rican Banks Strengthen Themselves to Counter the Growing Digital Scams

    Educational campaigns would help stop cyber criminals

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican Banks Strengthen Themselves to Counter the Growing Digital Scams

    Scammers are on the lookout to take advantage of inexperienced Ticos on digital platforms to gain access to their...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Study Carried Out in Costa Rica Points to Benefits for Reforestation Using Coffee Crops

    Rebecca Cole, an ecologist at the University of Hawaii, Manoa, believes that just as coffee helps humans move a...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica is Experiencing Another Great Threat: Excessive Consumption of Sodium

    This April 1st, 2021, the Tico Ministry of Health gave a little encouraging data. The adult population of Costa...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Scammers are on the lookout to take advantage of inexperienced Ticos on digital platforms to gain access to their bank accounts. Faced with this situation, banks have implemented a series of tools on their platforms so that their platforms are not vulnerable.

    Artificial intelligence is a tool to authenticate users when they enter an app, likewise, financial institutions have partnered with specialized security companies in order to place more protection on their sites.

    Growing trend

    Precautions are necessary at a time when banks’ use of digital platforms has exploded in the past year. And is that for example, the download of mobile applications increased by 232%, reaching 5.5 million last year, according to the Costa Rican Banking Association.

    On the other hand, the average number of visits to banking entities’ websites went from 190.4 million in 2019 to 269.8 million in 2020. Which possibly meant that people not so familiar with these apps are more exposed and prone to being victims of scammers. Given this, banks strive to raise awareness and provide advice so that users are not victims.

    Always be on the alert

    For example, the bank never requests entry keys to digital platforms, or ATM keys, as well as token and security codes, since when someone requests it, they are looking for you to be the link to steal your personal information.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

    Subscribe

    * indicates required
    / ( mm / dd )

      SourceRonny Gudiño
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articleStudy Carried Out in Costa Rica Points to Benefits for Reforestation Using Coffee Crops
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      EconomyTCRN STAFF -

      Costa Rican Banks Strengthen Themselves to Counter the Growing Digital Scams

      Scammers are on the lookout to take advantage of inexperienced Ticos on digital platforms to gain access to their...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      New York State Legalizes the Recreational Use of Marijuana

      Economy TCRN STAFF -
      The governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, signed this past Wednesday the law that legalizes the recreational use of marijuana, approved the day before...
      Read more

      Crowdsourcing a new Business Model

      Economy TCRN STAFF -
      The Crowdsourcing, is a terminology that comes from the conjugation of two words of Anglo-Saxon origin "Crowd" (crowd) and "Source" (source). It is emerging...
      Read more

      Costa Rica Officials Urged its Citizens to Support Local Tourism During Easter

      Economy TCRN STAFF -
      The Costa Rican government today urged the population to visit the National Parks during Holy Week to support tourism and thus contribute to reactivate...
      Read more

      The Costa Rican Tourism Institute Receives Important Recognition for its Campaigns to Promote Tourism

      Economy TCRN STAFF -
      Two campaigns launched by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) for the markets of the United States and Canada were awarded this past week...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »