It seems as though many of the affluent and aspiring white middle-class folks in our country (United States) are in favor of this lockdown. They are both terrified of illness and they hate Trump, and if Trump doesn’t want the lockdown, they do. I believe they’ve fallen for an obvious media psyop to associate dissent with gun-toting right-wing Trump supporters.

Our ridiculous president conveniently fills a deep need in many as a target for hatred (which reveals of surplus aggression and repressed or denied rage in the white bourgeoisie — nothing new). Granted, he is the ultimate douchebag and wrong every time he opens his stupid piehole, but this hatred rage-blinds us to what’s going on.

Primed by a zombie and medical-themed dramas on the idiot box, many are pleased to finally be a part of something big. Psychologically prepped to accept dictates from scientific authorities and eager to locate the enemy who is going to kill them (or annoy them with “conspiracy theories”), they can now gripe and scold and bully to their heart’s content.

Anyone who objects (as I am doing) to the master narrative is going to be trolled and attacked and called a tinfoil-hat wearer etc. So, first off, to be clear: I’m not arguing the virus isn’t real or people haven’t died. I’m guessing it is real, just not very lethal. Sure, people have gotten sick and died — just not very many when you look at other pandemics — and this is certainly not flesh-eating bacteria or ebola or bubonic plague.

People die all the time from flu and heart disease and hypertension. You don’t need to be an epidemiologist or statistician to have thoughts on this matter. If you have a modicum of critical thinking, the numbers and the methods for acquiring them are just not very impressive about the measures we are expected to accept.

The illness itself has been wildly overhyped and used as a justification for increasing police state measures from on high. Many doctors and specialists in infectious diseases are writing and speaking out now that both masks and lockdowns are counterproductive. The fact that the enraged bourgeoisie doesn’t care and still want to stay locked down points to the fact this isn’t really about the virus. Or rather, it is about an allegory of the virus — and about a need to be told what to do. It’s related to why so many lifers in the military stay on and on. Why some ex-cons prefer prison … they don’t have to think for themselves. They are told when to eat, what to eat, where to go, when to sleep, etc. We are now in a virtual prison that used to be our own homes.

The lockdown has cost something like 26 million jobs in several weeks. There are very few industries in America or the world that is not going into operation on skeleton crews. Millions more will likely be out of work by the end of this month. How do they pay their mortgage or rent? How do they feed their families? We are likely to see mass desperation on an unprecedented level. If you can’t see that the lockdown is part of a larger plan for a future of tech-mediated domination and mass total surveillance, I don’t know what to tell you. I’m not looking forward to being a slave for a further entrenched ruling elite where most everyone else is a serf, snitch, or slave.

Remember that the war on drugs turned out to be a war on the American people, waged with SWAT teams and militarized police. The war on terror turned out to be a war on the American people, waged with warrantless surveillance and indefinite detention. The war on immigration turned out to be a war on the American people, waged with roving government agents demanding “papers, please.”

These financial bailouts are an insult to the American people. If you think our leaders are invested in democratic freedom, you’re just not thinking. Government-issued bullets will kill you just as easily whether you’re a law-abiding citizen or a hardened criminal. Government jails will hold you just as easily whether you’ve obeyed every law or broken a dozen. And whether or not you’ve done anything wrong, government agents will treat you like a suspect simply because they’ve been trained to view and treat everyone like potential criminals.

Eventually, when the police state has turned that final screw and slammed that final door, all that will matter is whether some government agent — poorly trained, utterly ignorant and dismissive of the Constitution, way too hyped up on the power of their badges, and authorized to detain, search, interrogate, threaten and generally harass anyone they see fit — chooses to single you out for special treatment.

We’ve been having this same debate about the perils of government overreach for the past 50-plus years, and still, we don’t seem to learn, or if we learn, we learn too late. I believe the central issue behind the pandemic is and has been vaccinations. I’m not saying they are wrong in principle and cannot be or haven’t been of use, but it’s worth considering that they are possibly the most profitable product of Big Pharma, in large part because manufacturers are not legally liable for any injury or death caused by their products.

I think the ultimate goal is a thorough eugenics cleansing of the planet via contaminated vaccines. Just study the US’ pioneering contributions to the field via Rockefellers, Eli Lily, Gates, Big Pharma’s connections to IGFarbin, etc. These people are eugenicists. At this point, there is widespread evidence of injury caused by the toxic substances in vaccines — debilitating neurological damage, infectious disease, cancer, sterilization, death.

In addition to the aim of exterminating undesirable races, they are also obsessed with population reduction. The pharmaceutical industry has invested millions in vaccines. It’s the one thing they’ve been promoting which has received a tremendous pushback from the public, and they are pissed. Fauci, Gallo, Dzau et al …thugs. And Bill Gates is the perfect PR man. He’s not a doctor or a genius or anything more than a rich nerd. Possibly a sociopath or a psychopath. Maybe it’s what happens when you have that much money, I don’t know.

But do you want Gates vaccines? Do you want anything to do with anything Gates is involved with? See Cory Morningstar and Allison Macdowells’ work. Read Jake Levich on Gates in India. Even if you feel that mandatory vaccines are a good idea, are you prepared to don a hazmat uniform and go into your neighbor’s house and inject them? Will you train to be a contact tracer so your friends can be removed from their homes?

My main problem is the belief that “the new normal” is designed to protect us, which I have trouble reconciling with basic principles of human health and honest public service. I don’t think science is what’s driving this thing, at least not honest science. Being indoors and socially isolated, living in fear of pathogens and the stress of increasing financial devastation, constantly consuming media on EMF devices (with the available online options reduced to a few monolithic platforms that increasingly censor the flow of information), and eating crap food isn’t good for our health or immunity. But the presumed scientific (industry-tied) authorities grossly hyped the threat and say we must. Under penalty of fine and imprisonment? Because we fear a germ this much? Enough to inflict the social, cultural, and financial ruin that has only just begun? Can’t we see that institutional science is corrupted and that industry-threatening science is suppressed?

Seriously, if the NIH/CDC/FDA/WHO/etc. cared about protecting health (what we presumably pay them for with our tax money), wouldn’t we already live in a world strongly supported by clean foods, clean technologies, just economic systems, holistic medicine, and sane health education? Wouldn’t they be fighting for that every day and educating us? Would grocery stores be filled with GMO, pesticide-laden carbohydrates, hydrogenated oils, chemical additives, and meat and dairy from tortured, sick animals? No, because people would be educated enough not to consume that garbage. If regulatory agencies cared about us, factories would not be allowed to pollute our neighborhoods and environment as they do. Toxic chemicals would not be sold to us as medicines, cleaning agents, and cosmetics.

Why don’t they protect us against these things? Who profits from our illness and ignorance? How does fear increase their profits? If public health agencies were doing their jobs, drugs would not have more side effects than the meager positive effects they produce. We have far better ways of saving people from a chronic and terminal illness, but practically zero financial incentive for industry to pursue them. They give us pills and injections instead of the honest perspective we need to care for our health. If you look at what the CDC does, how the FDA operates, how the WHO spends the billions it extracts from citizens of the planet you buy that shit? They’re on the side of health? They work for the people, and not industry?

With all of the money these agencies, industries, and so-called philanthropists put into pharmaceuticals, we could have clean and abundant food and water for all people on Earth. We could root out the real causes of illness, and treat infectious disease with proven, nontoxic, known economy destroying methods. “Public health” agencies could educate people about the interrelationships of emotional and physical well-being, which are imperiled by their current policies. Everything seems to indicate that they are calling the shots right now, and I am afraid of what that means.

Science is beautiful and necessary, but institutional science has been corrupted, and we need to be honest with ourselves about the systematic suppression of valid scientific research that challenges industry profits. Why, after we as taxpayers invest billions in public health agencies, do they not support us with sane education about how to be the masters and protectors of our health? How not to be dependent on pharma companies and toxic chemicals? How to thrive and be happy, rather than simply look younger and avoid death?

Why, when a new virus appears, are we ordered to run and hide (and await a vaccine), instead of taught how to protect our health by natural means that do not further degrade our psychological, physical, and financial health in the first place? You know that’s possible, right? People overcome and heal from chronic and infectious diseases outside of hospitals all the time. Why aren’t the scientific authorities investigating and investing in that? Would we be better off without the CDC, FDA, WHO at all? Along with having decent health education and not being constantly assaulted by the toxic insults and criminal actions of the industry? With all of the work CDC (and others) put into Coronaviruses over the last decade (look it up), this is what we get for our money?

What am I suggesting is going on here? A lot of things, and I don’t claim to fully comprehend every detail. Who does? But I am reasonably convinced that we’re dealing with multi-layered deception, and that we are fools if we don’t attempt to subvert and rise above it. One thing that’s obvious if you follow the mountain range of money is that the people who profit from our ill health, social isolation, and data flow are suspects in the orchestration of this public health and Safety Theater we’re captive to. The corporate global health circlejerk of self-funding billionaires has been exposed, but nobody seems to care.

Can we be honest that we are being duped, every day of our lives, by a system that profits on our illness and despair? These people do not serve us, they serve other masters. And we need to start doing better service to ourselves and each other, by asking better questions than whether or not cloth masks “work.”

My immediate prediction, and it’s an obvious one, is that they will continue to roll back some of these incursions into our freedom. Many businesses and bankrupt individuals will not be saved, and banks will foreclose wherever possible. Then sometime by the autumn another pandemic will be announced — probably fabricated. But it will be awful. Gnashing of teeth and wailing lamentations across the land. And what remains of the left-wing will demand increased police state measures.

But I have faith in the human spirit. And I don’t believe this rottenness that attempts to pass itself off as science will prevail if people resist swallowing it whole. Even if you disagree with most of what is said here, if any of this strikes a chord with you, do some real research out of the mainstream media, which we all know is so mobbed up it simply can’t be trusted. Everything I’ve collated and written here can be discovered through reliable sources outside of the mainstream.