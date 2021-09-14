Costa Rica Works to Have Its First Olympic Skate Delegation in Paris

Tico skateboarding is growing in popularity and despite its short time as a federated sport, it already places its bar at the top for its next challenge: Paris 2024. In 2018 the sport was federated for the first time, and also the first National Championship was organized. Skateboarding made its first appearance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and in Costa Rica they are already working to place the first delegation at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“We did not go to Tokyo because the filter to go was very hard, we have good skaters, in Central America we are the best organized team, there are several potential stars, committed skaters and in Paris I see it feasible that we can have a Tico delegation, which will be in three years” said Ignacio Obando, vice president of the Costa Rican Skateboarding Federation.

Preparing for tournaments

Currently around 200 skaters from all over the country between the ages of 10 and 20 participate, preparing for national and soon international tournaments to begin placing athletes in the world rankings. From the entity they seek to confederate and be able to participate in all international events on the continent.

“The boys are motivated because the Paris Olympic Games are just around the corner, although we know that it is difficult because we would enter through the American Confederation, and we would have to fight for qualifications against Colombia, Mexico or Argentina, because countries like Brazil, United States or Canada are way above,” explained Obando.

In the Federation they have problems with budgets and it is difficult for them to send athletes to compete abroad. However, they know that to aspire to the Olympic games, they will have to participate in regional tournaments to rank and qualify. One of the great details is that this sport manages a good gender parity, where both men and women show a higher level in the isthmus.

Solidify the National Championship

To fight for positions at the continental level, the first thing is to strengthen the National Championship, which returned a week ago after a long absence due to Covid-19. The Lagos skatepark in Lindora received the athletes on the first date of the local contest thanks to a protocol approved by both the Ministry of Sports and the Ministry of Health.

The national championship will be held in different time slots between the Open and Under-17 categories, both in the men’s and women’s branches. For David Muñoz, member of the board of directors of the Skateboarding Federation of Costa Rica, this event was expected by many skaters.

“For us it has been quite hard. As we know, last year we were practically in a virtual manner and merely working on training and consulting. For this year, knowing that we will be able to carry out the four dates fills us with a lot of expectation. We thank the Municipality of Santa Ana for having provided us with this location to be able to hold the first date, with all the best disposition to continue with the proper development of the discipline,” said Muñoz.