Costa Rica will have a Delegation to the World Winter Games

After a forced pause at the global level, little by little Costa Ricaworks on the reactivation of the program and the illusion of returning to the World Winter Games.The appointment has already been agreed, the World Winter Games in Kazan, Russia, will be from January 22nd to 28th, 2022, where Costa Rica is one of the guests in two disciplines; snow trekking and floorball.

Despite not having a winter season that allows us to develop these sports, in previous editions the country has competed and made a strong presence.”As a program we are eager to start this process, to complete the two qualifying rounds and be able to start working with the selected athletes, always thinking very clearly about representing Costa Rica at the international level and adding as many medals as possible,” said Jorge Enrique Ramos, delegate of Special Olympics Costa Rica.

Snow trekking

The first to be selected will be the four athletes who will seek a medal for our country in snow trekking, two men and two women.This qualifying event will be held at the National Stadium on April 6th under the strictest sanitary measures with the presence of qualified judges for individual timing with a maximum of four people distributed in eight lanes.

The trial to be disputed will be the 800 meter dash, with a maximum time limit of 3 minutes 30 seconds for men and 4 minutes for women. The two best times in both branches will be pre-classified. Athletes with at least 14 years of age as of April 6th, 2021 will be able to participate and registrations will close on March 26 at 4 pm.

Floorball

In the case of floorball, as it is a new sport for the program, the elimination will take place in three phases.In the first, the different coaches must send an email before March 26th with their intention to participate in the process.Then, in the second phase, they will be trained with all the details of this discipline and now they will have to formally register their athletes.

The third and final phase will depend on the country situation and the opportunity to hold a tournament or individual matches where the skills of each player will be observed and the members of the national floorball team will be defined.Similarly, the main requirement of age is at least 14 years old as of April 6th, 2021.

For more information, you can contact CinthiaBermúdez or Marcela Montenegro at 2224-0000 or send an email to [email protected]or [email protected]

The World Winter Games will be the world’s largest sporting and humanitarian event in 2022, bringing together more than 3,000 athletes, coaches and different members of delegations from around the world.