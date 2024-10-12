The Costa Rican Association of Electric Mobility (ASOMOVE) in conjunction with the Latin American Association of Sustainable Mobility (ALAMOS) will hold the Latin American Congress on Electric Mobility Costa Rica 2024.

This will be the second edition in Costa Rica and will represent a unique opportunity to learn about innovations for electrifying both land, water, and air transportation. Additionally, the event will be a great opportunity to network with experts and leaders from the sector in twelve countries in Latin America, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Norway.

At the congress fairgrounds, people will be able to observe and learn about innovations such as the drone for transporting people and goods, the 50-ton electric head, vehicles like the Cybertruck, and the latest range of chargers.

Featured speakers

The featured speakers include Steph Larsen from Partnership Project USA; Helene SommersetBusengda from Norwegian EV Association; Andy Taylor, global expert from MasterCard; Carolina Coto from Uber; Rodrigo Rojas from VEGA Chargers; Heifner Emanuel from Grupo Bimbo, as well as representatives from Bluenest by Global Vía, CREV, CFS, BC Ingeniería, and Enersys.

National leaders will also be present, such as Ronny Rodríguez, Deputy Minister of Energy (MINAE); Mario Mora, Energy Superintendent at ARESEP; KattiaCambronero, Member of the Republic’s Legislative Assembly; Jessica Mora, Senior Corporate Vice President of Experience & Sustainability at BAC; and Evelyn Aguilar, Corporate and Business Banking Manager at Banco de Costa Rica.

The congress program will address crucial topics such as emission regulations in transportation in Latin America, electrification in mobility platforms, success stories, electrification of last-mile and heavy-duty fleets, strategies and investments in charging infrastructure, and retrofitting.

“This congress organized by ASOMOVE and ALAMOS allows us to accelerate the path to electric mobility in the country and throughout the Latin American region.” “This is a space for dialogue between sectors with authorities from the public and private sectors. We will have the participation of world-class speakers from whom we will learn about the latest trends in zero-emission mobility,” commented Silvia Rojas, director of ASOMOVE and president of ALAMOS.

International speakers will also cover various areas of interest, including advancements in aquatic and aerial electric mobility, the role of electric mobility in Smart Cities, and payment solutions for electric vehicle charging.

Free of charge

The Latin American Congress on Electric Mobility Costa Rica 2024 is free of charge and open to the public. It will take place on Thursday, October 17th at the Marriott Hacienda Belén Hotel, from 8:00am to 6:00pm. To learn more details and register, people can visit www.asomove.org/congreso

Gabriela Chacón, executive president of the National Insurance Institute, added that “the INS will be present at this congress as part of the support and incentive that the Costa Rican insurer provides for electric mobility through insurance and the benefits it offers for this type of vehicle.”

