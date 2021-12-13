Costa Rica, the Country Whose Essence is Wellness

If you are looking for an ideal place to improve your mental and physical condition, and integrate healthy habits and activities into your lifestyle, free your soul and return as a new person, Costa Rica can definitely be your next travel destination.

Costa Rica has the ideal conditions to detoxify from stress and daily hustle and bustle. You can experience Wellness tourism as part of a way of life – which combines physical activity and healthy eating – and enjoy a wide range of activities to renew your mind, soul and body.

Varied offer

Wellness includes activities such as contact with nature: Trekking (low difficulty walks), Forest bath (breathing the pure air of the forest), Earthing (barefoot walk on the ground / sand); high quality healthy gastronomy; food and spa mix (splunch) and the consumption of local products in contact with nature.

In Costa Rica, you can also experience new relaxation techniques such as wraps, in which volcanic mud, coffee, tropical fruits and chocolate are used to hydrate your skin; hydrotherapy and hot springs are another way to take advantage of our country’s water resources to renew yourself and let positive energy flow throughout your body.

Longevity blue zone

These characteristics of well-being, typical of Costa Rica, have led it to host one of the blue zones or longevity blue zones on the planet. In a study carried out in 2004 by the University of Costa Rica, it was determined that mortality among 90-year-old Costa Ricans is 10% lower in the Nicoya Peninsula, south of Guanacaste. The calcium-rich water in this area, a healthy diet, family living and a “Pura Vida” lifestyle make up the secrets to longevity. This is a unique lifestyle that is experienced only in Costa Rica, whose essence is Wellness.