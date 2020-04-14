Home
Home
News
News
Costa Rica: The Cholera Plague And The Coronavirus
Beleida Delgado
-
Modified date: April 14, 2020
In 1856, after a brilliant victory against the invading army of William Walker in the city of Rivas, Nicaragua, the Costa Rican...
News
Find Out Here About The Latest Figures Of The Coronavirus Pandemic In The Country
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 13, 2020
The central canton of San José rose to the top of the list of municipalities with reported...
News
Learn Here About The Updated Restrictions In Vehicle Circulation And Commercial Establishment Hours
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 14, 2020
No driving automobile sign As of April 13th and until the 30th of this same month, the vehicle...
News
The Isolated Yanomami Tribe Of The Amazon Has Now Also Been Hit By The Coronavirus Pandemic
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 12, 2020
Just as to prove to the world that no place is safe from the Coronavirus Pandemic, not...
Economy
The Costa Rican Private Sector Stepping In To Help Fight The Consequences Of The Coronavirus Pandemic
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 10, 2020
Donations from different companies business towards educational institutions and to medical centers with foodstuffs such as chicken,...
World News
Health News
Health
The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) Negotiates With Hotels To Decongest Hospitals For Covid-19
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 13, 2020
The Costa Rican Social Security Fund(CCSS) is analyzing options and costs, in case Covid-19 care requires mobilizing...
Health
Costa Rica Is Overcoming The Coronavirus Crisis With Flying Colors!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 13, 2020
While the coronavirus pandemic is ravaging most parts of the world, Costa Rica has taken the correct...
Health
How To Put Your Mind In Blank For Meditation
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 11, 2020
Meditation focuses on the control of the mind, it is a millenary practice where people become aware...
Health
“Spiritual Well-Being”, Your Connection With The Superior Force Of Our Universe
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 10, 2020
Spirituality and religiosity have a positive impact on health so that higher levels of spiritual involvement are...
Health
Learn 3 Exercises To Meditate And Relax At Home
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 9, 2020
Meditation is a technique that helps you relax your whole body and helps control your thoughts. The...
Environmental News
Sports News
Sports & Games
Costa Rica Commemorates National Sport and Physical Activity Day
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 29, 2020
Every March 30th, Costa Rica celebrates the “National Sport and Physical Activity Day”, established by law on...
Sports & Games
Cycling In Costa Rica. Enjoy Practicing This Lifestyle
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 24, 2020
Cycling is a sport that is booming and more and more people are choosing to make it...
Sports & Games
Keylor Navas, a Notable Costa Rican Football Player
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 19, 2020
Keylor Antonio Navas Gamboa, better known as Keylor Navas, is a soccer player born in San Isidro,...
Sports & Games
Meet the ‘Tico’ Athletes Qualified to Tokyo 2020!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 13, 2020
There are only a few months left before the 32nd edition of the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo. And so...
Sports & Games
Venturesome Games in Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 13, 2020
As one of the tourist hotspots in Central America, Costa Rica has a great deal to attract...
Economy
Money
Economy
Costa Rica Exports Processed Products such as Tropical Fruits and Green Coffee to Dubai
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 19, 2020
Although it sounds like an idyllic and distant destination, Costa Rica seeks to make its way to export to the United Arab...
Money
Create Your Own Mobile Office!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 10, 2020
The business world and technological growth together join forces to create sources of employment, thus presenting quality work, offering opportunities through its...
Money
How to Avoid the Pattern Day Trader Rule
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: February 13, 2020
Investors who want to close out every position before the end of the session often wonder about...
Health
ICU Medical Invests US$ 13 Million in Costa Rican Operations
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 31, 2020
The worldwide leader in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications, ICU...
Money
Customer Acquisition As the Key to Business Success
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: January 13, 2020
The most important person in companies is, and will always be, the customer. It depends on the sustainability and growth of every business organization
Travel
Travel
Costa Rica Extends Its Border Closure until April 30th
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 7, 2020
Costa Rica will extend the closure of its border for 18 more days than originally planned and...
Travel
Ferry Connections between Puntarenas and Nicoya Will Be Suspended For the Time Being
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 7, 2020
The measures to reduce movement of people and thus prevent the spread of Coronavirus also reached the...
Travel
Explore Bright Portugal or the Best Thing against Winter Depression
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 1, 2020
Tourism is booming in Portugal, and despite this destination being so hugely popular, it continues to be...
Culture & Lifestyle
Romantic Honeymoon in Costa Rica…
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 31, 2020
Costa Rica is the best example that in a small piece of land great wonders can be hidden, so it is not surprising that our lands are a sought-after tourist destination
Travel
The Irazú Volcano. Come To Know Its Amazing Top
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 24, 2020
The Irazu volcano is a derivative of the indigenous language population that inhabited that area in the...
Lifestyle
Culture & Lifestyle
Enjoy Costa Rican Theater from the Comfort of Your Home
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 12, 2020
With the arrival of COVID-19 in Costa Rica, the types of entertainment possibilities that are emerging in...
Culture & Lifestyle
Parable #10: Make Your Own Kind of Music
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 13, 2020
(This week is the 13thinstallment of the book, “The Band Director’s Lessons4 About Life”, which TCRN is publishing as a series during...
Culture & Lifestyle
Discover the History and Art of Costa Rica from Home
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: April 12, 2020
In these days that we are living the pandemic of COVID-19 where everyone should stay at home,...
Culture & Lifestyle
Parable #8: Where Does This Road Lead?
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 30, 2020
(This week is the eleventh installment of the book, “The Band Director’s Lessons About Life”, which TCRN is publishing as a series...
Culture & Lifestyle
Get To Know The Ancestral Indigenous Gastronomy Of Costa Rica
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 30, 2020
Get To Know One of the firsts of ancestral Costa Rican gastronomy is not to kill more...
More
Awareness
Health
Science & Tech
Science & Technology
What Is Really Behind 5g Technology?
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 29, 2020
Since 2018, many variants of 5G technology have been generated, mainly due to the benefits it brings,...
Science & Technology
The Wedding Ring With GPS
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 24, 2020
manos-con-anillos-de-compromiso
Science & Technology
Narwix Company Powers Development
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 19, 2020
blue whale narwix
Environment
Costa Rican Scientist Participates in the European Research “Mars on Earth”
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 19, 2020
Costa Rican scientist Alejandro Arce Rodríguez is one of the researchers at the Technical University of Braunschweig in Germany who has worked...
Money
Create Your Own Mobile Office!
TCRN STAFF
-
Modified date: March 10, 2020
The business world and technological growth together join forces to create sources of employment, thus presenting quality work, offering opportunities through its...
Opinion
Reviews
More
