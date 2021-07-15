More
    Costa Rica Seeks to Attract Investors and Pensioners for Reactivating the Economy

    As a way to boost the country's economic and tourist activity

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    MoneyGuillermo Agudelo -

    Costa Rica seeks to attract investors, rentiers and pensioners as a way to boost the country’s economic and tourist reactivation after the COVID-19 health crisis, an official source reported this week.

    The Costa Rican President, Carlos Alvarado, during a virtual act signed a law to attract investors, rentiers and pensioners that provides benefits such as incentives for import taxes and exemption of 20% of the transfer tax, among others.

    A step in the direction of the country’s recovery

    “What this law achieves is to create the conditions so that these rentiers can come to the country, bring their investments and can generate employment. It is one more step in the direction of recovery, which we must all continue to push in the country,” said Alvarado.

    With the legislation, whoever wishes to opt for a temporary residence as an investor must demonstrate to the Directorate of Migration and Foreigners a minimum investment of           $ 150,000 in real estate, registrable assets, shares, securities and productive projects or projects of national interest. Previously, it was $ 200,000.

    “This law will allow creating a 25% decrease in investment so that a foreign person is granted the category of resident as an investor, including his dependents. In this way, it is intended to produce a necessary revitalization of the economy and a recovery of the levels of foreign investment of a decade ago, close to 7.8% of GDP and which today represent only 3.5%”, explained the minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura.

    Many benefits

    The benefits include a duty free and all import taxes present only once, for the importation of household goods, while the amounts declared as income to become a creditor will be exempt from income tax. Beneficiaries may also import up to two land, air or sea transportation vehicles, for personal or family use, free of all import, tariff and value-added taxes.

    Another incentive is the exemption of 20% of the total transfer tax on those real estate acquired within the term, and the exemption of import taxes for instruments or materials for professional or scientific practice.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Source TCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCosta Rica Ranks Third In The Personalized Medicine Index Of Latin America
    More Articles Like This

    10 Green Businesses In Guanacaste Could Receive Up To ¢ 7 Million

    Money TCRN STAFF -
    From the ACRxS we want to promote economic recovery after the effects of covid-19 and support business models that contribute to conserving ecosystems and biodiversity
    Read more

    What You Need to Know About the New Law in Costa Rica to Attract Foreign Investors, Rentiers and Retirees

    Money TCRN STAFF -
    Recently the Costa Rica Government announced in a press conference the Project to attract more Expats to the Country. TCRN would like to update...
    Read more

    Employees Show Reluctancy For Returning Back to the Office

    Money TCRN STAFF -
    As some world economies return to regular operations, disagreements have arisen over how to get back to work. In early June, Apple CEO Tim...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Receives US$ 300 Million from World Bank to Support Post Pandemic Recovery

    Money TCRN STAFF -
    The Executive Board of the World Bank (WB) approved this past week a loan of US $ 300 million to support the efforts of...
    Read more
