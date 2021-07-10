More
    Search
    Money
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Receives US$ 300 Million from World Bank to Support Post Pandemic Recovery

    Supporting 3 mutually reinforcing development pillars

    By Beleida Delgado
    0
    0

    Must Read

    MoneyBeleida Delgado -

    Costa Rica Receives US$ 300 Million from World Bank to Support Post Pandemic Recovery

    The Executive Board of the World Bank (WB) approved this past week a loan of US $ 300 million...
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Why Workers in the USA are quitting their Jobs at a Breakneck Pace

    While millions of workers around the world cling as best they can to jobs that have allowed them better...
    Read more
    TravelBeleida Delgado -

    The Best Beaches in Costa Rica

    Costa Rica is a country between 2 oceans, where you can find some of the best beaches in the...
    Read more
    Beleida Delgado

    The Executive Board of the World Bank (WB) approved this past week a loan of US $ 300 million to support the efforts of the Government of Costa Rica to protect people’s income and jobs from the impact of COVID-19, strengthen the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), strengthen fiscal sustainability, and lay the foundations for a strong post-pandemic recovery based on green and low-carbon development.

    “This operation is part of a solid and lasting relationship with the World Bank”, said Elian Villegas, Minister of Finance of Costa Rica. “It supports our efforts to respond to the different waves of the pandemic, while we continue to establish the conditions for a strong and sustainable recovery through economic, fiscal, and climate action reforms”. The second “Development Policy Loan for Fiscal and Decarbonization Management” is based on the first loan approved on June 24, 2020.

    The series supports 3 mutually reinforcing pillars:

    • Support the response to the pandemic by focusing on the livelihoods of vulnerable populations, through cash transfers and measures to help preserve jobs and SMEs.

    • Contribute to increasing structural tax revenues and containing growth in spending while ensuring the sustainability of public finances after the health crisis.

    • Promote green growth and low-carbon development for a post-pandemic recovery that is competitive, climate-smart and sustainable, including through measures to accelerate the deployment of clean technologies.

    Costa Rica has a strong health care system and authorities responded promptly to the health emergency. But the country has experienced major social, economic and fiscal shocks since 2020. It is currently facing a severe third wave of COVID-19.

    Working together

    “We work together to protect the poor, the most vulnerable, and those who have lost their jobs or experienced income reductions, including women and youth”, said Michel Kerf, World Bank Director for Central America and the Dominican Republic. “We congratulate the authorities for the measures taken to strengthen the efficiency of the social safety net and vocational programs, the insolvency framework, human resources, debt management and the transparency of the energy sector. Many of these measures also contribute to rebuilding better by incorporating strong climate change targets”.

    The US$ 300 million operation, financed by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), is a variable margin loan in a single currency -in USS- and has a final maturity of 20 years, including a 4-year grace period.

    World Bank Group Response to COVID-19

    “Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Bank Group has committed more than US$ 125 billion to combat the health, economic and social impacts of the pandemic, the fastest and largest response in its history to a crisis. The funding is helping more than 100 countries strengthen pandemic preparedness, protect the poor and secure jobs, and launch a climate-friendly recovery without delay. The Bank is also providing US$ 12 billion to help low and middle-income countries purchase and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments”.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      Subscribe

      * indicates required
      / ( mm / dd )

      SourceTCRN Staff
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articleWhy Workers in the USA are quitting their Jobs at a Breakneck Pace
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      MoneyBeleida Delgado -

      Costa Rica Receives US$ 300 Million from World Bank to Support Post Pandemic Recovery

      The Executive Board of the World Bank (WB) approved this past week a loan of US $ 300 million...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      Matina, In Costa Rica Launches its “canton Brand” to Attract Tourism and Generate Investment

      Money TCRN STAFF -
      With the aim of attracting national and foreign tourism, generating investment and promoting exports, “Matina” in Costa Rica launched its canton brand. Its name...
      Read more

      Innovative Projects Will Promote Economic, Tourist and Cultural Reactivation in Rural Heredia

      Money TCRN STAFF -
      A series of public infrastructure projects will promote the socio-economic, cultural, environmental and artistic development of three cantons in the Costa Rican province of...
      Read more

      Pandemic Reinforces Costa Rica Attractiveness as a Global Destination for Wellness Tourism

      Money TCRN STAFF -
      "Costa Rica had a very wide range of wellness services, but we had them conceptualized as such," said Laura Barrantes, president of Wellness Costa...
      Read more

      Costa Rica Showed A Diversity of Flowers and Foliage in Workshops for Clients in the US and Canada

      Money TCRN STAFF -
      The tropical flowers and foliage sector of Costa Rica this week showed its diversity and different uses for its products through floral design workshops...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »