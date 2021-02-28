The country of the ‘Pura Vida’, Costa Rica, proposes to foreign tourists that they visit the happiest country in Latin America and the fifteenth in the world, according to the latest 2020 edition of the Happy Planet Index, taking advantage of the fact that next March 20th is World Happiness Day.

Costa Rica is a Central American country that is listed as one of the fastest growing international destinations, in which tourism is one of its main engines. Although it is a small country that covers 0.03% of the planet’s surface, it is the habitat of 6.5% of the biodiversity that exists throughout the world. 26% of its territory is protected under various forms of conservation.

All the right reasons



In addition, the academic level of its population, the good standard of services and its socio-political stability make Costa Rica a good setting for the development of investments and the establishment of important international companies.

On the other hand, Costa Rica stands out as a benchmark in sustainable tourism, thanks to its ‘Tourism Development Model’. It is a program that contemplates the implementation of sustainability in an integral way and as a transversal axis, in the socio-cultural, environmental and economic sphere, providing well-being to the communities.

Thanks to this model, the conservation of the environment and the creation of a differentiated tourism product have been achieved that, in addition, stands out for its nature, adventure tourism, sun and beach, rural tourism, bird watching or meetings, as well as for the development of wellness tourism with the ‘Wellness Pura Vida’ concept.

Open to all



Lastly, Costa Rica is one of the few fully open countries, which does not require negative PCR or quarantine for all passengers entering by air, and a diverse offer with multiple alternatives throughout the year, with special emphasis on in local communities and in the commitment to culture and unique ‘tica’ gastronomy.