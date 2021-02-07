More
    Costa Rica Opens the Largest “Sky Swing” in Central America

    Bringing new attractions to the Tico turistic offer

    By TCRN STAFF
    9
    0

    From its beaches for diving and surfing, to the treetops for canopying, Costa Rica has positioned itself worldwide as one of the adventure tourist destinations par excellence. However, movement restrictions both internationally and nationally have forced the sector to develop new strategies and new dynamics to stay afloat. One of these initiatives resulted in the inauguration of a new tourist attraction for adrenaline lovers. And it is also unique in the region. It is the “Sky Swing”, the largest “open-air” swing in Central America.

    What is it about?

    This new activity consists of a kind of hammock, installed in a structure next to a huge tree. It is located on the edge of the mountain in a strategic point that offers a panoramic view. Visitors can “swing 15 meters above the ground, at an average speed of 34km / h, for three to four minutes. The new attraction is located in the ecological park of the Rainforest Adventures company, in Garabito de Puntarenas.

    “This attraction is unique in the country, in fact, there are few in the world, and it allows you to have an impressive panoramic view of Jacó and the Pacific Ocean while enjoying a feeling of freedom,” explained the general manager, Nicolás Staton.

    The representative added that, with the COVID-19 Pandemic, outdoor activities become more important in the tourist offer. For this reason, investing in the development of these products that are “novel and unique” is key to getting ahead, he said. In fact, Staton added, few places in the world have a similar attraction. Among them, he highlighted the Bali Swing, in Indonesia, and the Swing of the End of the World, in Ecuador.

    Initiatives

    Precisely, to get to the Sky Swing, you must take a cable car ride that brings you to the top of the mountain. There, visitors will be able to enjoy another of the initiatives of the company that inaugurated the largest Costa Rican flag in the country in December.
    Baptized with the name of “Flag of Tourism” and weighing 45 kilos, the banner hangs in the middle of the tropical Pacific forest. To get there, you must take a walk along a river canyon. As an introductory offer, it was announced a special rate for national tourists. This includes the ride on the cable car, the entrance to the swing and access to the ecological trails.

    SourceMarco Marin
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articleCosta Rica Highlights the Role of Civil Society in Regional Integration
    Next articleCosta Rica Must Enhance Its Potential for Beekeeping
