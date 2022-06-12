Costa Rica Moves Towards Development Of Wellness Tourism Projects

A group of businessmen and tourism professionals from Costa Rica participated from May 26 to 30, 2022, in the Latin American Spa Congress in Mexico City, in a series of training sessions and talks on wellness tourism, with the aim of training more and maintaining a professional offer.

Among the companies that have representatives are La Cusinga Lodge, Hotel Río Celeste Hideaway, Largarta Lodge, Místico Park, Parque Selvatura, Hotel Amor Arenal, Hotel Hacienda Guachipelín, Costa Rica Inspirations, EcoWellness & Travel, Hotel Planet Hollywood and Four Season Costa Rica and to the representation of the academy with the National Technical University.

TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here .

Great benefits

According to Laura Barrantes Requena, delegate of Costa Rica for the Latin American Spa Association, tourism continues to be an important source of the exchange of experiences, generating benefits for both visitors and hosts, however, the impact on some destinations has been greater than in others, and to improve this situation initiatives have emerged in locations such as Costa Rica, with a more responsible tourism proposal, more consistent in having contact with culture and nature.

Under this line of activities in nature, Costa Rica’s proposal is innovating towards a more comprehensive concept offering services with significant emphasis on the development of Wellness Tourism projects.

“This type of tourism is presenting an accelerated growth, thanks to the awareness of health care, especially physical and mental in contact with nature, being Costa Rica an important reference in the tourist offer in nature, which has allowed in turn, a considerable growth in the Wellness segment”, explained Laura Barrantes

Another initiative in which Costa Rica has a presentation is the world movement known as Global Wellness Day, to be held in June, according to Laura Barrantes, the activity allows various people and companies in the tourism sector to come together to promote the welfare in an integral way and with a seal of sustainability which our country leads internationally.