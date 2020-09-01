More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Manages to Identify Quantity of COVID-19 Particles in Wastewater

    By TCRN STAFF
    2
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Manages to Identify Quantity of COVID-19 Particles in Wastewater

    Costa Rica obtained for the first time a measurement of the amount of SARS-CoV-2 particles in wastewater
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    An Increase Approved for the Price of Gasoline Goes as Follows: ¢ 29 for Super, ¢ 19 in the Plus and ¢ 50 in...

    The price of fuel will go up next week. The Regulatory Authority of Public Services (Aresep) approved...
    Read more
    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    Russia Confirms Plans to Produce its Coronavirus Vaccine in Nicaragua

    The Russian ambassador to Nicaragua, Andrei Budaev, confirmed plans to produce the Sputnik V vaccine, developed to...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Costa Rica obtained for the first time a measurement of the amount of SARS-CoV-2 particles in wastewater, a tool that will allow us to know the evolution of the Virus in different populations and take prompt action in the event of outbreaks.

    The analyzes, carried out by the National Water Laboratory of the Costa Rican Institute of Aqueducts and Sewers (AyA), with the support of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), in coordination with the Ministry of Health, revealed the levels of particles in the Center of Temporary Apprehension for Foreigners in Irregular Condition (CATECI), the wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) Los Tajos in San José and the submarine outfall station of the sanitary sewer of Limón, with samples from May and June.

    These types of studies complement traditional epidemiological surveillance and can serve as an early warning system for new outbreaks, as well as to verify the prevalence over time of SARS-CoV-2 in a given community.

    “This is a great scientific and monitoring advance for the country in the face of the health emergency. At the same time, we have continued the work to determine the presence of the Virus in wastewater, in which 184 samples have been analyzed and the genetic material has been identified in 46 ”, indicated the AyA executive president, Yamileth Astorga.

    The authorities recalled that there is no scientific evidence that points to wastewater or drinking water as sources for contagion of COVID-19. The particles of this Coronavirus that are measured in wastewater come from feces excreted by a varied percentage of sick people.

    Concentrations

    The AyA National Water Laboratory announced that the concentration in wastewater from CATECI went from 30 genomic copies per milliliter (ml) on May 7 to 440 copies / ml on May 13 and up to 570 copies / ml on May 27. May, to decrease again to 30 copies / ml in the samples of June 12. Furthermore, in the samples from a sanitary sewer near CATECI, the concentration went from 80 copies / ml on May 13 to 500 copies / ml on May 27.

    At the Los Tajos plant, which treats the wastewater of some 200 thousand people in the capital, 120 copies / ml were recorded in the samples of May 15, while at the preconditioning station of the underwater outfall of Limón, which receives wastewater from about 29,000 people, 30 copies / ml were registered on June 18.

    Determining presence

    The entities have been carrying out studies to identify SARS-CoV-2 particles in wastewater since April, without measuring quantities. Since April, particles of this Coronavirus have been detected in 46 of 184 samples that have been analyzed, including points throughout most of the country.

    During July and August, they have identified Coronavirus particles in sanitary sewer points, wastewater treatment systems and septic tanks in San José, Goicoechea, Puriscal and Moravia, also San Pablo de Heredia, as well as in Nicoya and Santa Cruz Guanacaste, Golfito and Limón.

    It is important to highlight that in the last report the presence of the Virus was not detected in wastewater samples from the Manuel Antonio Chapuí National Psychiatric Hospital, the Vilma Curling Rivera CAI, or the Cariari Health Area, Pococí.

    In agreement with the epidemiological data, no presence was identified in several points sampled in Los Santos on July 29: the EBAIS of Santa María de Dota, San Andrés de León Cortés, CAIS of San Marcos de Tarrazú.

    resonance Guanacaste
    RELOCATE TO THE BEACH AND WORK REMOTE
    Helping transition your life to live anywhere

    Sourceelguardian.cr
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous articleAn Increase Approved for the Price of Gasoline Goes as Follows: ¢ 29 for Super, ¢ 19 in the Plus and ¢ 50 in Diesel
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Manages to Identify Quantity of COVID-19 Particles in Wastewater

    Costa Rica obtained for the first time a measurement of the amount of SARS-CoV-2 particles in wastewater
    Read more
    Economy

    An Increase Approved for the Price of Gasoline Goes as Follows: ¢ 29 for Super, ¢ 19 in the Plus and ¢ 50 in...

    TCRN STAFF -
    The price of fuel will go up next week. The Regulatory Authority of Public Services (Aresep) approved this Friday an increase of...
    Read more
    News

    Russia Confirms Plans to Produce its Coronavirus Vaccine in Nicaragua

    Beleida Delgado -
    The Russian ambassador to Nicaragua, Andrei Budaev, confirmed plans to produce the Sputnik V vaccine, developed to face the COVID-19 Pandemic, in...
    Read more
    News

    Tourists Traveling on Yachts and Sailboats Will be Able to Enter Costa Rica as of September 1st

    TCRN STAFF -
    Tourists traveling by yachts and sailboats will be able to enter Costa Rica as of September 1st. Executive decree 42585-MGP-S, published this...
    Read more
    Economy

    Centaur Considers Absurd Regulation that Obliges Tourists to Pay a Tax to see Whales

    TCRN STAFF -
    The National Chamber of Tourism (Canatur) considered a contradiction to the reality that the country's tourism faces...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Russia Confirms Plans to Produce its Coronavirus Vaccine in Nicaragua

    News Beleida Delgado -
    The Russian ambassador to Nicaragua, Andrei Budaev, confirmed plans to produce the Sputnik V vaccine, developed to face the COVID-19 Pandemic, in...
    Read more

    Tourists Traveling on Yachts and Sailboats Will be Able to Enter Costa Rica as of September 1st

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Tourists traveling by yachts and sailboats will be able to enter Costa Rica as of September 1st. Executive decree 42585-MGP-S, published this...
    Read more

    Government Establishes Route to Strengthen National Rice Production

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Within the framework of the technical table for public policies for the rice sector that has been implemented since last May, the government will continue the joint effort between the ministries of Economy, Industry and Commerce
    Read more

    Correos de Costa Rica Enables Sending Your Mail without Leaving Home

    News TCRN STAFF -
    If you need to send a package through Correos de Costa Rica, as of this Tuesday, August 25, you can do so...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »