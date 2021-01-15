30% of the national marine territory will have environmental protection between now and 2030, thanks to a Latin American fund of $ 3.5 million launched by the Government and the Costa Rica Por Siempre (Costa Rica Forever) Association.

It is the Fondo Azul Por Siempre (Blue Forever Fund), which will be increased with international donations and managed by the Costa Rica Forever Association, a non-profit organization with more than ten years of experience and achievements in environmental initiatives.

The 30×30 goal is promoted by the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People, an initiative of more than 50 countries led by the governments of Costa Rica and France, and co-led by the United Kingdom on ocean issues so that the countries protect almost a third of their territories. The protection of the oceans is of great importance for Costa Rica, being a country with 92% of marine territory.

Ambitious sustainability goals

“In Costa Rica, we recognize the importance of not only reaching the 30 x 30 goals but also of ensuring their financial sustainability. That is why I am proud that, with the support of the Ministry of Environment and Energy and the Costa Rica Forever Association, we are launching the Forever Blue Fund, which will guarantee the financial sustainability and long-term conservation of our marine biodiversity “, said President Carlos Alvarado.