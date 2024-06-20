More
    Costa Rica is One of the Top 5 Countries in the World to Travel Alone

    The magazine contributor focuses on three places in Costa Rica: Corcovado, Monteverde and Papagayo

    By TCRN STAFF
    Costa Rica is one of the five best countries in the world to travel alone.This is the conclusion reached by Katie Jackson in an extensive report published in Travel + Leisure magazine, specialized in tourism.The contributor assures that the choice of the five nations is not whimsical. It is the result of her travels through 65 countries alone.

    “Some countries are better suited to lone wolves than others. Whether you’re looking to lay on the beach, climb a volcano or explore the big city, here are my top five destinations to fly solo,” Jackson wrote.For her, her top considerations are safety, adventure and quality accommodations.

    The nations she selected are:

    Costa Rica

    United States

    Portugal

    South Africa

    Maldives

    This is what they say about our country:

    Jackson focuses on three places in our country that he says he would return to. They are Corcovado, Monteverde and Papagayo.”Since I lived in Nicaragua I have an impressive collection of Costa Rican passport stamps. It is the safest place in Central America, and offers everything from volcano tours to beaches on two incredible coastlines.

    For all tastes

    “I want to visit wellness retreats and solo travelers can’t go wrong, where you don’t have to venture off-site for adventures. For an all-inclusive I recommend adults-only and hosts theme nights, beach games and cocktail parties where singles can mingle”, she concludes.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    RESONANCE – Shifting Reality For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.
