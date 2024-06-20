Costa Rica is One of the Top 5 Countries in the World to Travel Alone

Costa Rica is one of the five best countries in the world to travel alone.This is the conclusion reached by Katie Jackson in an extensive report published in Travel + Leisure magazine, specialized in tourism.The contributor assures that the choice of the five nations is not whimsical. It is the result of her travels through 65 countries alone.

“Some countries are better suited to lone wolves than others. Whether you’re looking to lay on the beach, climb a volcano or explore the big city, here are my top five destinations to fly solo,” Jackson wrote.For her, her top considerations are safety, adventure and quality accommodations.

The nations she selected are:

Costa Rica

United States

Portugal

South Africa

Maldives

This is what they say about our country:

Jackson focuses on three places in our country that he says he would return to. They are Corcovado, Monteverde and Papagayo.”Since I lived in Nicaragua I have an impressive collection of Costa Rican passport stamps. It is the safest place in Central America, and offers everything from volcano tours to beaches on two incredible coastlines.

For all tastes

“I want to visit wellness retreats and solo travelers can’t go wrong, where you don’t have to venture off-site for adventures. For an all-inclusive I recommend adults-only and hosts theme nights, beach games and cocktail parties where singles can mingle”, she concludes.

