Costa Rica Held Extraordinary Central America-Spain Summit

Costa Rica held this week an extraordinary summit of leaders with the member countries of the Central American Integration System (SICA) meeting the Executive President of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, reported the Presidential office.

Sánchez’s second visit to Costa Rica, since he was already here in August 2018, was preceded by the LXXXIV Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of SICA, which addressed a sustainable, green, inclusive recovery with technological transformation and innovation. This meeting was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, Arancha González.

The summit of the leaders of Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and the Dominican Republic (members of SICA) with Sánchez will take place after a joint breakfast and participation in a solidarity event.

This last act seeks to mobilize support to improve the situation of the forcibly displaced and the communities that host them in Central America and Mexico. Around noon will be the Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government from the member countries of SICA and Spain, at the Real Intercontinental hotel, after which a press conference is scheduled.

The direct information coverage of this Summit, as well as the meeting of foreign ministers and Sánchez’s official visit tomorrow to Costa Rica is seriously limited by Covid-19, according to provisions released by the Presidential office.

Pandemic impact

Regarding the LXXXIV meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of SICA with González, the Costa Rican Foreign Ministry said that the participants also analyzed the impact of the Pandemic and the joint efforts for economic recovery. In addition, the need to seek new opportunities for economic, social and environmental improvement continues, hand in hand with international partners.

In exercise of the Pro Tempore Presidency of SICA during the first semester of this year, Costa Rica hosted the appointment of foreign ministers, as well as the extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government, when that condition will pass to Guatemala, the country that will lead the bloc regional in the second half of 2021.