More
    Search
    Science & Technology
    Updated:

    Costa Rica has an Innovative Virtual Laboratory that Allows you to Practice Science Without Leaving Home

    The UNED makes its remote, deferred and virtual experimentation laboratories available to college and university students for practices from home

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Must Read

    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica has an Innovative Virtual Laboratory that Allows you to Practice Science Without Leaving Home

    From anywhere in Costa Rica and the world, a student or teacher will be able to carry out science internships from home, without having to travel
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Has Everything to be a Great Country

    Costa Rica has everything to be a great country, but there are people determined that it is not like that. We have the natural resources and human beings to achieve a society that allows a good quality of life for the greatest number of our inhabitants
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Manages to Identify Quantity of COVID-19 Particles in Wastewater

    Costa Rica obtained for the first time a measurement of the amount of SARS-CoV-2 particles in wastewater
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    From anywhere in Costa Rica and the world, a student or teacher will be able to carry out science internships from home, without having to travel. You only need one click to connect with the remote experimentation laboratories of the UNED, unique in Central America and available to colleges and universities inside and outside the country.

    Upon entering the laboratory interface, after the initial registration, the user will be able to manipulate the equipment and perform chemical practices on acid-base theories, as if they were in the Research, Innovation and Development (R&D) building, located at the Fernando Volio Jimenez university campus, in Mercedes de Montes de Oca.

    “The UNED Research System has the objective of contributing to the improvement of science teaching. In this sense, remote laboratories have made a fundamental contribution to the academic offer of our country. This has been possible thanks to the investment that the institution made, both in human talent and in equipment with remote laboratories”, stated the Vice-Rector for Research at UNED, Rosibel Víquez Abarca.

    She added that these laboratories are “also a response to the young population and a proposal to excite them and make them interested in the study of science, in this case through the incorporation of technological innovations.”

    These labs can be used by high school and college students such as Engineering, Agronomy, Basic Sciences, and Science Teaching. For this, manuals have been prepared in Spanish, English and Portuguese, as well as audiovisuals that facilitate their use for students and teachers.

    “Today the UNED stands out in the world of remote laboratories. We start with VISIR (Virtual Instrument Systems in Reality) and the practices: inclined plane and electrical panel. Now, we are venturing into the teaching of science in an integral way. With these resources we are demonstrating that scientific rigor can be achieved with this type of laboratory. In this sense, adequate work is required from the teaching staff, in order to validate our pedagogical model from a distance”, commented Carlos Arguedas Matarrita, coordinator of the Remote Experimentation Laboratory.

    In the progress of this experience, the Vice-rectory for Research and the Laboratory Program of the UNED had the collaboration of LabsLand, a company that develops and shares real laboratories through the Internet, allowing a potential global use of the resource.

    In this way, UNED is becoming a pioneer in the design of chemistry experiments in Costa Rica and worldwide. Proof is the use of this laboratory by the University of Buenos Aires, where more than a thousand uses have been reached during the last week. To use the laboratories, national and international secondary education institutions and universities should write to the email: [email protected].

    resonance Guanacaste
    RELOCATE TO THE BEACH AND WORK REMOTE
    Helping transition your life to live anywhere

    Sourcewww.larepublica.net
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous articleCosta Rica Has Everything to be a Great Country
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica has an Innovative Virtual Laboratory that Allows you to Practice Science Without Leaving Home

    From anywhere in Costa Rica and the world, a student or teacher will be able to carry out science internships from home, without having to travel
    Read more
    News

    Costa Rica Has Everything to be a Great Country

    TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica has everything to be a great country, but there are people determined that it is not like that. We have the natural resources and human beings to achieve a society that allows a good quality of life for the greatest number of our inhabitants
    Read more
    News

    Costa Rica Manages to Identify Quantity of COVID-19 Particles in Wastewater

    TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica obtained for the first time a measurement of the amount of SARS-CoV-2 particles in wastewater
    Read more
    Economy

    An Increase Approved for the Price of Gasoline Goes as Follows: ¢ 29 for Super, ¢ 19 in the Plus and ¢ 50 in...

    TCRN STAFF -
    The price of fuel will go up next week. The Regulatory Authority of Public Services (Aresep) approved this Friday an increase of...
    Read more
    News

    Russia Confirms Plans to Produce its Coronavirus Vaccine in Nicaragua

    Beleida Delgado -
    The Russian ambassador to Nicaragua, Andrei Budaev, confirmed plans to produce the Sputnik V vaccine, developed to face the COVID-19 Pandemic, in...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    How AI is Helping in Digital Transformation?

    Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
    The time when digital transformation meant digitizing paper records into a word doc or PDF is long gone. Digital transformation, in today's...
    Read more

    Webinar about the Landscapes of the Titan Moon

    Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
    This Friday, August 28th, at 6 p.m., a virtual chat will be held with astrophysicist Sam Birch, Ph.D. from the Massachusetts...
    Read more

    US Engineers Create Robot Inspired by Costa Rican Sloths

    Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
    Professors at the Georgia Institute of Technology in the United States were inspired by the Sloths of Costa Rica to develop the SlothBot, a robot designed to monitor climate change
    Read more

    Variants of 5G Technology, What Really is Happening

    Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
    Since 2018, a large number of expectations regarding 5G technology have been presented, previously in The Costa Rica News (TCRN)
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »