This week the order was given to start the expansion of the section between Barranca de Puntarenas and Limonal de Guanacaste, on the North Inter-American Highway.

This work completes the plan that will allow users to circulate between Barranca and Liberia, along a four-lane highway with all the safety measures in place for pedestrians and wildlife.

The work is complementary to the already completed route between Cañas and Liberia and that of Cañas and Limonal, which is under construction with 40% progress and should be ready next April.

The works between Barranca and Limonal cover 50.3 kilometers and are in charge of the consortium made up of the national company H Solís and the Dominican company La Estrella.

The investment is ¢ 182 million, contributed by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), and includes the expansion of the section known as La Angostura, at the exit of Puntarenas. The construction period is 30 months, so in the absence of unforeseen events considered force majeure, it will be ready in the first quarter of 2023.

Authorities satisfied with progress

“We are living in difficult times but our objective is to continue advancing in this and other projects that will give the country development, that is why I am grateful for the efforts of Minister Méndez Mata and the institution, who work hard on large projects that are carried out throughout the country”, commented President Carlos Alvarado.

For his part, Rodolfo Méndez, Minister of Public Works, recalled that this project had to be canceled at the first opportunity, but stressed that it allowed the work to be better planned and saved the country $30 million.” Time proved us right because we are saving all Costa Ricans the equivalent of about ¢ 18 billion, “the Minister declared.