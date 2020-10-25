More
    Costa Rica Exports Exotic Pink Pineapples

    The Costa Rican pineapple has become more exotic, with the news that a variety is exported whose interior is pink, it has a sweeter taste than the traditional one. The pineapples are sold through pinkglowpineapple.com and are marketed by the Del Monte company at a price of $ 49 per unit, almost ¢ 30 thousand.

    The reason these pineapples have this particular color is lycopene, a chemical component that is also found in tomatoes, watermelons, and grapefruit. To harvest this color, it takes between two and three years of production.

    This fruit is cultivated by hand on exclusive farms in Costa Rica and has had export permits since August last year. However, it is only this year that the product was able to enter the United States and European markets.

    SourceJeffry Garza
    ViaHéctor Méndez
