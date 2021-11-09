More
    Search
    Travel
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Experiences Exponential Growth in Residential Tourism

    The real estate sector represents an important attraction in Costa Rica that has been directly linked to tourism

    By TCRN STAFF
    10
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Currently in different countries of the world a new phenomenon called residential tourism is becoming evident. It consists of providing residences to people who settle temporarily or permanently in the tourist destination.

    This action is directly related to a large number of foreign investments. This has changed the way different countries in the world develop, including Costa Rica. Since it is Latin America where the growth of this population has been most strongly evidenced.

    TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here.

    A phenomenon that has changed over time

    This situation has been experienced before in other latitudes and in fact it is a well-known action in southern Europe, especially in Spain, where it has occurred and maintained for several years. There are other destination where this tradition of residential tourism, among them Mexico and the Caribbean stand out. Currently it has also added countries such as Panama, Honduras, Brazil, Ecuador and Costa Rica.

    In this particular case, many people wonder why this option is viable? To which it is easy to answer: that many of these people decide on a partial or definitive destination in search of a better quality of life.

    Costa Rica, more than a destination to visit

    In 2016, the percentage of non-resident visitors who entered the country through its main airport (Juan Santamaría) that claimed their reason for visiting the country was for workshops or training from different companies or businesses was 11% .

    While for the year 2019 this figure doubled after reaching 20% ​​in the statistics. It is appropriate to highlight, of that total, it was found that 18.6% justified their stay for more than a couple of days in order to get to know the country and attend their business training. These figures were provided by the press department of the Juan Santamaría airport.

    A powerful activator of the tourism sector for the country

    As we have been mentioning; the so-called residential tourism represents for our country a provider of tourist activity. With regard to this, the main leaders of the nation work hard to consolidate strategies in order to present Costa Rica as an ideal destination for meeting and tourism, but also for working.

    In this regard, it is also important to consider if we do a quick search on Costa Rica, the global positioning of which it already enjoys being one of the main destinations in the world that expands its quarry of the tourism sector and begins to adapt to important and new elements derived from this sector. Of those that arise are residential and business tourism.

    banner

    Get Updates On Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With Upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceRoman Daysi TCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleApp Will Help Children with Burns During Recovery in Costa Rica
    Next articleThe Last Seven Years Will Probably Be the Warmest on Record to Date According to the UN
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    MoneyBeleida Delgado -

    Federal Auditing Transactions Over $600 In The United States: A Dart Against Privacy

    Within almost nine months of his arrival at the White House, one of President Joe Biden's latest suggestions went from controversial to alarming.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Interested in Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica? Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Get Updates.

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERand get updates on Costa Rican Retreats & Events.