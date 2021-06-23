Costa Rica Could Start Receiving Cruises With Fully Vaccinated Tourists In The Coming Months

Costa Rica could start receiving cruises with fully vaccinated people in the coming months, given the resumption of the industry in the Caribbean. The first cruise ship recently arrived in Quintana Roo in Mexico, ushering in the start of the season of a tourism industry that was suspended worldwide for more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura, confirmed that the protocols for the country to receive cruises are almost ready and the complete vaccination scheme for visitors would be requested.

Prepared to recieve tourists

Maribel Brenes, spokeswoman for the Puntarenas Chamber of Tourism (CATUP), welcomed the news and assured that the sector is prepared to receive tourists from cruise ships with strict health protocols.

Data from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) reveal that between September 2018 and August 2019, 263 cruise ships arrived in the country, while from September 2019 to March 2020 only 197 were reported.

