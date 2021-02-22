More
    Search
    Awareness
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Calls On All Nations for Promoting Inclusion and Equality

    As well to eliminate racism, xenophobia and discrimination

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    AwarenessTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Calls On All Nations for Promoting Inclusion and Equality

    Costa Rica called today in the World Economic and Social Council (Ecosoc) to promote inclusion and equality, as well...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    President Alvarado Reaffirms Promise That the Country will have 750 Thousand Doses of Pfizer Vaccine by March 31st

    the President of the Republic Carlos Alvarado, assured that, by the end of March, a total of 750,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines should have been received in the country.
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    “Artificial Reefs” are Installed in the Waters of Costa Rica for Giving Habitat to Marine Animals

    Costa Rica is one of the countries congratulated by the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, for its climate actions.
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Costa Rica called today in the World Economic and Social Council (Ecosoc) to promote inclusion and equality, as well as to eliminate racism, xenophobia and discrimination. The democracy of the future must be constituted in the diversity of its societies, promoting new and varied leaderships of women, Afro-descendants, indigenous people, young people and of all people without any discrimination, affirmed the first Costa Rican Vice President, Epsy Campbell, when speaking in the virtual session of the Ecosoc.

    She argued that the Afro-descendant population in the Americas still faces profound disparities in all areas, like access to education, health, nutrition, housing, employment, social protection and care, human security, and in the possibility of living a life free of violence and participate equally in public affairs.

    Transformative action


    Without a transformative action on the part of the States on the path of inclusive development, as a fundamental pillar of the response and recovery to COVID-19, these gaps can only become more acute and thus prevent us from achieving the goals and targets of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, affirmed the Vice President of Costa Rica.

    She stressed that “without racial and ethnic equality there will be no governable societies and without full citizenship there will be no sustainable development.” In this regard, she thanked the United Nations General Assembly for supporting Costa Rica’s proposal to declare August 31st as International Day for Afro-descendants, the purpose of which is to end structural racism, guarantee peace, recognition, justice and developing.

    Redoubling efforts


    On behalf of her government, Campbell urged the international community to redouble its efforts in producing data that account for the real situation of the African diasporas in the world.

    She specified that although there are significant advances in disaggregated statistical data, as a result of the inclusion of ethnic-racial self-identification questions in the region’s censuses, we are still far from having the information we need to make public policy to face the fight against inequalities. The lack of statistical information is one more example of the structural racism of our societies that we need to combat, she indicated.

    After expressing her concern about hate speech, racial discrimination and racism, exacerbated in this context of the health crisis, Campbell stressed that “Costa Rica is determined to combat these prejudices and discriminatory attitudes, which should not take place in democratic societies.”

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articlePresident Alvarado Reaffirms Promise That the Country will have 750 Thousand Doses of Pfizer Vaccine by March 31st
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    AwarenessTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Calls On All Nations for Promoting Inclusion and Equality

    Costa Rica called today in the World Economic and Social Council (Ecosoc) to promote inclusion and equality, as well...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Are We More Human With Online Work?

    Awareness TCRN STAFF -
    Remote working has taken many people by surprise. Those who knew how to manage their emotions in face-to-face relationships are not always capable of...
    Read more

    Teenagers Debate “Sexting” Practices and Its Implications

    Awareness TCRN STAFF -
    Through memes and speaking in the language of social networks, boys and girls who use Instagram in our country discussed "sexting"
    Read more

    Tico Chamber of Commerce Supports the Elimination of the Vehicle Circulation Restriction on Weekends

    Awareness TCRN STAFF -
    The businessmen grouped in the Costa Rican Chamber of Commerce agreed to support the decision for eliminating the vehicle circulation restriction on weekends. In...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Urges the Americas to Eliminate Child Labor

    Awareness TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica today called on the Americas to become the first region in the world free of child labor, in a virtual event held...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years