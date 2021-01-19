More
    Costa Rica Calls for an Ecological and Resilient Recovery

    To combat the climate change crisis of the planet

    By TCRN STAFF
    Costa Rica today called on the international community to expand and strengthen adaptation solutions to guarantee an ecological and resilient recovery. “The slow pace of current global adaptation actions contrasts considerably with the accelerated pace and high impact of climate change on the planet,” said the Vice Minister of the Environment, Franklin Paniagua, in the presentation of the report of the Global Center for Adaptation (GCA).

    Called: “A Green and Resilient Recovery in Latin America”, the GCA report contains seven recommendations to the governments of Latin American countries for building resilience and face the social, climate, and health crises generated by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

    Paniagua warned that “if the planet continues at this rate, the climate impacts that we face today will be nothing compared to the losses and damages that the world will face in the year 2030”.

    A climate-resilient world

    The Costa Rican Foreign Ministry indicates that the presentation of the GCA report was organized by Mexico, as it held the Pro Tempore Presidency of the Community of Latin American and the Caribbean States. It points out that the GCA works as a facilitating agent for solutions to accelerate, innovate, and scale actions that allow adaptation for a climate-resilient world.

    Previous articlePay Attention to Your Children’s Mental Health during the Pandemic
    Next articleDifference between Persuasive and Argumentative Essay
