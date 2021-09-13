Costa Rica Asks Developed Countries to “do their part” in Reducing the Carbon Footprint

As climate change has become more radical in Central America and the Caribbean, the President of Costa Rica Carlos Alvarado called on the G20 countries to act promptly to reduce the carbon footprint. The call was made during the High Level Dialogue on Climate Action in the Americas, of which Costa Rica is a co-organizer along with other countries of the American continent.

“It is key that everybody does their part, because we are doing it, but also the developed countries, that the G20 do their part, otherwise we will all be failing,” said Alvarado. The Costa Rican president questioned whether the world’s military spending continues to increase amid the climate crisis facing the planet.

“Ironically this year, for the second year in a row, the world’s military spending increased again and once again exceeds the levels we had in the Cold War. Where is the world’s priority when the planet is at risk and we are arming ourselves for conflict? Armed when the worst threat is the survival of our common home,” Alvarado concluded.

A new global contract

During his speech, Alvarado requested a new global contract, which allows a “true recovery” of the climatic situation for all countries. The virtual event proposes the search for solutions to improve adaptation to climate change by the countries of the American continent.

Heads of Argentina, Barbados, Chile, Colombia, Panama and the Dominican Republic, as well as the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, are part of the participants in the event.