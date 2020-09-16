There are people who remain uncertain about hurricanes and how they have impacted Costa Rica, if they affect it directly and indirectly. Hurricanes are worth it, they are the atmospheric phenomena that have caused the most damage to the Central American country, whether through severe floods or landslides.

The way in which Costa Rica, in a certain way, is indirectly affected by a hurricane is that it is generated in the Caribbean Sea, affecting the coast of the Costa Rican Pacific, all this due to the circulation of winds and the movement of the Intertropical convergence towards the country.

Of interest…

Hurricanes are formed by the accumulation of electrical storms that move over warm ocean waters. When the warm air from the storm and the ocean surface come together, they begin to rise in eddies that move westward. Due to these conditions, it is very difficult and even almost impossible for hurricanes to form. However, you should never say never …

It is worth highlighting …

Since last year 2019, meteorologists have said that the 2020 hurricane season would be one of the most active in almost four decades. According to meteorologists from Colorado State University, the hurricane season in the Atlantic basin would begin on June 1 and will last until November 30. Forecasts have warned of up to 25 tropical storms.

Meteorologists highlighted that the update of the forecasts leave evidence of the neutral manifestation of the phenomenon of “La Niña” in the Pacific Ocean, which affects the warming of the Atlantic, as well as a foreseeable weakening of the anticyclone that -regulates- the formation of storms. Some of the events may take place in the Caribbean and have an effect in Costa Rica … we hope not.