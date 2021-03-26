Costa Rica and IAEA Explore Collaboration to Protect the Oceans

Costa Rica and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) explored today in Vienna exchanging information and good practices on cooperation possibilities for the protection of the oceans.

The Costa Rican Foreign Ministry specifies that the meeting between officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship and the IAEA also sought collaboration in the initiative that Costa Rica is promoting with France and the United Kingdom, called High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People and presented last January.

Blue Agenda

The blue agenda is key to the survival of our planet and hence the importance of promoting initiatives like this one that aims to protect 30 percent of our land and our seas by 2030, highlights the official information.

For its part, the IAEA is working on the application of state-of-the-art nuclear and isotopic techniques to help member states accurately monitor plastic pollution, minimize the consequences of incidents, and mitigate their effects on the local population.

The Foreign Ministry indicates that both parties agreed to evaluate their cooperation possibilities within the framework of the regional initiative known as the Regional Cooperation Agreement for the Promotion of Nuclear Science and Technology in Latin America and the Caribbean (Arcal).

It also continues to explore political spaces in the region to position the ongoing work, in particular, those of the Coastal Marine Research Network, in which the University of Costa Rica participates.